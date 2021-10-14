Zonergy completes the Installation of 520 KW Solar Panel System at Alfatah Rice Mill, Kasur

Zonergy, pioneering the energy secure future for Pakistan, proudly announces the successful completion of 520 KW carried within the Alfatah Rice Mill Project in Kasur.

Completing the project for the investor Alfatah Rice Mill was demanding, but the success was well worth the effort. The project was executed in a record time frame exceeding the expectations of performance and delivery.100% completion of demarcation, pilling work, purlins installation, and modules delivery is done. While Modules Installation is in a well-advanced stage of development and is expected to be completed today.

XU, Zonergy’s General Manager, commented, “I am delighted with the progress we are making in Pakistan and the strong collaboration we have with our local partners. It is a testament to our strong commitment to the market of the country and further demonstrates our appetite for growth in this. More important than this, the project is evincive of our hard work to build a bright future for the next generations. We are very proud of our active role in pushing the energy transition forward and expanding the use of clean, renewable energy.”

ALfatah Rice Mill invested in the project to transform into an eco-friendly body and are understandably satisfied: “Despite massive restrictions due to the pandemic situation, all the works were completed well before the specified deadline and are exceptionally up to the mark. We are proud to lessen our carbon footprint. We applaud the performance of the whole Zonergy team and that the logistics and coordination of all those involved in the various phases of development ran so efficiently,” summed up, Alfatah Rice Mill.

With this success, partners Zonergy and the Alfatah Rice Mill consider themselves to be excellently equipped for the planned further activities to fulfill the goals of Energy Secure Pakistan. Zonergy stays committed to a sustainable energy future to enable economic growth and greater wellbeing.