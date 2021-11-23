Zonergy showcase top of the line solar products at the 17th International Trade and Industrial Fair

Zonergy Solar development Pakistan has actively participated in the 17th International Trade and Industrial Fair of Pakistan. The 3 days exhibition is organized by E-commerce Pvt ltd which has witnessed leading traders and manufacturers from the industry who displayed their top-of-the-line products. Zonergy showcased its Portable devices, Panels, On-grid and Hybrid Inverters, and heating plates for visitors to experience our products. The event is graced by the Honorable Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail and the Ministry of Commerce Mr. Dawood Ibrahim who visited the booths and appreciated the participants. They visited Zonergy Booth along with others booths to get brief about company products.

The Exhibition witness a massive crowd from leading Industry producers and distributors. The Center of attention is Zonergy Booth which has provided products experience and customers dealing with more than hundreds of potential business Clients. The various renowned companies from Solar Energy Sector, SME, Engineering firms, and existing customers approached Zonergy to extend business cooperation. Some of the leading firm’s senior representatives have shown interest in collaboration with Zonergy.

The 3 Days Exhibition attracted 5000 visitors from the industry to forge partnerships and sign business deals. The Electronic Media channels provided extensive coverage to events in which Zonergy Sales Lead from the South, Central, and North region brief the TV channels about Zonergy projects and company footprint in the Pakistani Market. Zonergy Team has taken lead in the exhibition to represent Zonergy as the leading Solar brand of Pakistan with the largest renewable energy market share.

GM Sales Mr. Zhang appreciated the E-Commerce for organizing Industry oriented Exhibition he further said