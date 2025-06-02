By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 32 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Zong Billing Complaints Highlight Need For Improved Accuracy

Zong has recorded the highest billing complaint rate in Q1 2025, according to the PTA’s Customer Service Performance Survey. Despite efficient resolution times, the volume of complaints underscores the need for improved billing accuracy.



The PTA report indicates that Zong received 197 valid billing disputes out of 9,787 bills issued in January 2025, resulting in a 0.9% complaint rate. This figure exceeds the regulatory threshold of 0.2 complaints per 100 bills, signaling potential issues in billing processes.

On a positive note, Zong resolved 97.97% of billing complaints within three working days and achieved a 100% resolution rate within five days, surpassing PTA’s benchmarks. However, the high incidence of complaints suggests underlying problems such as tariff miscalculations or postpaid billing errors.

In contrast, other operators like Telenor reported significantly lower complaint rates, with 105 complaints from 1,520,284 bills (0.006%), and achieved a 100% resolution rate within five days. These comparisons highlight the need for Zong to enhance its billing systems to align with industry standards.

Industry analysts recommend that Zong implement more robust billing validation mechanisms and proactive communication strategies to reduce customer frustration and maintain trust.

