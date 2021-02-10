Zong is in the spotlight today as users experience network problems. As per reports, Zong has been experiencing network disruption throughout the day and the problem still hasn’t been resolved yet. It started with slow browsing and users unable to make calls while some faced signal issues.

Given below is a screenshot from a user trying to check his balance:

And here is another one for the resource check:

While Zong responded to a media outlet saying that a power disruption issue caused the problem and it had been resolved, folks on Twitter still disagree. Here is a user claiming that a Zong customer can use internet without balance:

Zong system has been crashed. You can use Internet without balance.#zong — azqa (@azkahuyar) February 10, 2021

Here is another user who posted a screenshot of the Zong app:

My Zong App isn't working and Unbale to check balance #zong @Zongers pic.twitter.com/Fo7l1zcxN1 — S H E Z Y (@SHEZY__) February 10, 2021

And here is another claim that customers can use internet without balance on Zong:

This is a weird issue where some users are facing signal issues while others can freely use data and call anyone WITHOUT even having balance on their phone! Stay tuned to this space for more updates regarding this issue.