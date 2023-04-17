Zoom Acquires Employee Communication Platform ‘Workvivo’

Workvivo, which is an Ireland based startup provides better communication by offering options such as surveys, activity feeds, shout-outs and email digests

Video communication platform ‘Zoom’ has acquired employee communication platform ‘Workvivo’ and will now use Workvivo’s features to help companies improve communication and relations inside the company.

Offering some amazing interactive features, Zoom will be able to significantly expand its engagement and user retention. With Workvivo, the company aims to “fully unlock the potential of their employees and evolve their company culture in a hybrid world,” said Zoom.

Workvivo, a startup based out of Ireland, is an employee communication platform that contains multiple helpful features such as polls, surveys, activity feeds, shout-outs, email digests, community groups, organization charts, and shared calendars.

All these amazing tools help employees from both small and large organizations to maintain effective communication and work more collaboratively. These tools are especially important in companies that are opting for remote or hybrid work.

Founded in 2017, Workvivo was always eyed out by Zoom, as it has previously received an angel investment from Zoom CEO Eric Yuan in 2019.

Talking about the acquisition in their official statement, Zoom said that “engaging employees and driving culture through connection is no longer a ‘nice to have’ — it’s imperative for success in today’s business environment.”

“Our focus is to integrate Workvivo into the Zoom platform, and we will look to streamline in the future,” said a Zoom spokesperson while talking to the media.

