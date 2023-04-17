Netflix Is Back up After Being Down For Over 11,000 Users For Some Hours

Netflix was down for more than 11,000 users in the United States on late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Streaming platform Netflix services were restored after a brief outage late on Sunday during a live stream of the dating reality show, “Love is Blind”.

The platform, which is looking to break into live television, apologized for being down on Sunday after thousands complained on social media about issues watching the show.

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible,” Netflix said on Sunday.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned.”

At its peak, about 10,000 users reported issues accessing the live stream on Downdetector, while many rebuked Netflix on social media over the outage.

This television shows Vanessa and Nick Lachey presented was to stream from Los Angeles preliminary at 5 pm. Netflix users could link a waiting room for the show 10 minutes earlier than the jolt time. But those who did were still there an hour far along.

However, the show’s ongoing airing apparently went live at about 6:16 pm, even though some Netflix users still stated problems opening the television show Love is Blind: the Live Reunion.

Downdetector tracks outages by a collating status report from several sources including users.

