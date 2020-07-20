Zoom considered as the most downloaded app in the world

Zoom has been facing exponential growth during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In fact, Zoom is known to break records of downloads in many App Stores. According to the latest stats on iOS, the app was downloaded about 94 million times since the first April 1st till June the 30th.

The report was published by the Q2. The report read: “The spread of COVID -19 made a dramatic impact on the app landscape. Business, Health and Fitness, and Education apps continued to thrive Q2 2020, while Travel, Navigation, and Sports app worked to recover from extended periods of low installs.”

In the second quarter of 2020, Zoom was downloaded about 37.8 billion times. The download rate had been increased to 31.7 percent year by year. The installation via the app grows to 22.6 percent making it to 9.1 billion via the App stores. In Google Play Store a spike of 34.9 percent has been observed which means that Zoom has been downloaded to 28.7 billion.

A senior mobile insight analyst at Sensor Tower said: “Zoom was the top app by download worldwide, in the US, and in Europe for the quarter. It was only the third app to reach 300 million installs in a quarter, joining TikTok and Pokémon and Go in accomplishing these feet. COVID-19 reshaped the app landscape in the first half of 2020. Top business apps like Google Meet and Microsoft Teams achieved all-time download highs in Q2, and India’s COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu reached the top ten at number 7.”

