1-inch Sensor And Two Zoom Cameras; Promises To Crush iPhone And Galaxy,Gets A Release Date

Everyone knows that Samsung and iPhone are the market leads. Up till now no company has beaten the market share of iPhone and Samsung. When we talk about the camera phones, the majority will tell about iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro are the best in terms of camera quality.

While these phones are excellent for both videos and photos. However, one more phone maker has arrived whose entire focus is manufacturing the best smartphone camera. The company has already created the phone, though, its releasing date is round the corner, expected in just a week.

Th new Vivo X90 Pro Plus is equipped with the best camera hardware you can imagine. the highlight of its camera system is a giant, 1-inch sensor for the main shooter. Its large sensor promises to give the best results better than iPhone and Galaxy. Many of the users already know the camera sensors, would really love to know that this is the incredible Sony IMX989 image sensor. The image sensor was first unveiled in the middle of 2022, later implemented in the impressive Xiomi 12S Ultra.

The new Vivo X90 holds the same powerful sensor, and will work as one of a few upcoming powerful camera phones. The Leitz phone 1 with Leica branding also uses the same sensor.

Here you can have a look at the shot taken by Vivo X90 Pro Plus

The above pictures shows that the camera is capable enough to capture high quality pictures. According to Vivo, the camera uses high quality Zeiss glass lenses, and at the back of the phone you will find printed the following: Zeiss Vario-Tessar 1.6-3.5/14-90Asph. This means that the phone has a 14 mm ultra wide lens and a 90 mm zoom lens.

Here you may have a look at the specs highlights of the impressive upcoming phone:

Vivo X90 Pro Plus Vivo X80 Pro Dimensions and weight Unknown 164.6×75.3×9.1 mm,219 gms Display 6.8″OLED,1440p 144 Hz refresh rate 6.8″OLED,1440p 120 Hz refresh rate Software Android 13 with Funtouch OS or origin OS Ocean Android 12 with Funtouch OS or Origin OS Ocean Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM and Storage 8GB RAM+256 GBUFS 4.0 storage 12GB RAM +256 GB storage 12GB RAM +512 GB storage 8GB RAM+256 GBUFS 4.0 storage 12GB RAM +256 GB storage 12GB RAM +512 GB storage Cameras 50MP main camera,1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, f/1.6 48MP ultra wide,1/2″ sensor f/2.2 64MP telephoto,2X potrait cam, 1/2″ sensor 8MP telephoto, 5X zoom, 1/4.4″sensor, f/3.4 32MP front cam 50MP main camera,1/1.3″ sensor, f/1.6 48MP ultra wide,1/2″ sensor f/2.2 12MP telephoto,2X potrait cam, 1/2.93″ sensor 8MP telephoto, 5X zoom, 1/4.4″sensor, f/3.4 32MP front cam Battery 4,700mAh 4,700mAh Charging Speed 80 W wired 50 W wireless 80 W wired(full charge in 30 mins) 50 W wireless(full charge in 50 mins)

Expected date for VivoX90 Pro plus is 22nd November, 2022 and starting price will be $1,000. Whereas, X80 pro Plus releasing date is April 29,2022.

It is extremely a versatile phone, you can capture a full body shot, half body or even a close up portrait if the face without any distortion. 4,700mAh is a powerful battery and extremely nice to have super fats charging.

Alas, the phone will not be officially sold in the United states therefore, don’t expect to see it on Amazon or Best buy.

