13 Cities to Get New Government Housing Projects
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is gearing up to initiate new affordable housing projects across 13 major cities in Pakistan, following the formal approval of the revised JV and PPP Rules 2025.
Officials said the move is aimed at addressing the rising demand for affordable housing, particularly for federal government employees. The newly approved rules are intended to strengthen joint venture opportunities with private developers by enhancing investor and developer protections.
The upcoming affordable housing projects will be launched in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Hyderabad, Abbottabad, Gujranwala, and Karachi.
FGEHA has already received an encouraging response from potential stakeholders. Expressions of interest (EOIs) have been solicited from developers, landowners, corporate entities, and eligible individuals, with a submission deadline set for June 30, 2025.
According to officials, past efforts under the “JV and PPP Rules 2020” faltered due to insufficient investor safeguards. However, they assured that the revised JV and PPP Rules 2025 directly address those shortcomings, significantly improving the framework for upcoming affordable housing projects.
Related Posts
PM Pakistan Mandates Annual Health Checks for Govt Officers
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a new policy requiring annual medical examinations for all federal government officers serving in grade 17 and above.…
Islamabad reopened over 95% of U-Turns after 13 Years
Commuters in the capital finally breathe a sigh of relief as over 95% of U-turns and road intersections, closed since 2011, have now been…