13 Cities to Get New Government Housing Projects

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is gearing up to initiate new affordable housing projects across 13 major cities in Pakistan, following the formal approval of the revised JV and PPP Rules 2025.







Officials said the move is aimed at addressing the rising demand for affordable housing, particularly for federal government employees. The newly approved rules are intended to strengthen joint venture opportunities with private developers by enhancing investor and developer protections.

The upcoming affordable housing projects will be launched in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Hyderabad, Abbottabad, Gujranwala, and Karachi.

FGEHA has already received an encouraging response from potential stakeholders. Expressions of interest (EOIs) have been solicited from developers, landowners, corporate entities, and eligible individuals, with a submission deadline set for June 30, 2025.







According to officials, past efforts under the “JV and PPP Rules 2020” faltered due to insufficient investor safeguards. However, they assured that the revised JV and PPP Rules 2025 directly address those shortcomings, significantly improving the framework for upcoming affordable housing projects.