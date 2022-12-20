13 Pakistanis Are Included In World’s Top 2% Scientists

Only 13 Pakistan Scientists could make it to Stanford University’s top 2% ranking followed by last year’s list which had 144 students from Pakistan. Ironically all of the 13 Pakistani scientists from Islamia University Bahawalpur have been included in the world’s top 2% of scientists in the Stanford University ranking.

The 13 Pakistani scientists from the Islamia University Bahawalpur include Prof Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Chairman Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Chairman of the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Altaf, Chairman of Green Healthcare System, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Prof. Dr. Zaheer Abbas, Department of Mathematics, Dr. Ismat Bibi, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan, Associate Professor, Institute of Physics, Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Department of Mathematics, Dr. Mohammad Adil, Department of Chemistry, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Department of Agronomy, Dr. Mohammad Farooq Warsi, Department of Chemistry and Faisal Zulfikar, Department of Horticulture Sciences.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Deans, and Director ORIC have congratulated him on this honor. It is worth mentioning that every year Stanford University releases a list of the top 2000 scientists in different fields in the world. In recent years, a large number of scientists and researchers from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been included in this list, which is a clear manifestation of the Islamia University Bahawalpur’s global standards in research.

Last year, the Stanford University of California declared 144 Pakistanis among the World’s Top 2% of Scientists. Stanford University is one of the world’s leading research and teaching institute.

Here we are highlighting a few names of Pakistani scientists who were included in the World’s Top 2% of Scientists.

The names include Ashraf Mohammad Yasin from the University of Lahore, Hayat, T from Quaid-i-Azam University, Ellahi, R. from International Islamic University, Islamabad, Noor, Muhammad Aslam from COMSATS University Islamabad, Akbar, Noreen Sher National from University of Sciences and Technology Pakistan, Nadeem, Sohail from Quaid-i-Azam University. Wahid, Abdul from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Moreover, Khan, M. Ijaz from Riphah International University, Gilani, Anwarul Hassan from The Aga Khan University. Chohan, Zahid Hussain from the Institute of Southern Punjab, Ahmad, Mushtaq from Quaid-i-Azam University. Briddon, R. W from National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Pakistan is included in the list.

Ashraf, Muhammad Arslan from Government College University Faisalabad.Khan, Masood from Quaid-i-Azam University.Sharif, M from the University of Punjab.

