2,257 new startups register after SECP’s “ease of doing business” reforms

In a game-changing development, SECP on Tuesday announced that its reforms for ease of doing business have led to the registration of 2,257 new companies translating to corporate growth of 39% in February. A press release by the SECP also stated that 99% of the companies were incorporated online, of whom 30% of applicants got their registration certificates the same day. 175 foreign users also registered from overseas.

