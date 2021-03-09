News, Startups

2,257 new startups register after SECP’s “ease of doing business” reforms

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 39 sec read>
In a game-changing development, SECP on Tuesday announced that its reforms for ease of doing business have led to the registration of 2,257 new companies translating to corporate growth of 39% in February. A press release by the SECP also stated that 99% of the companies were incorporated online, of whom 30% of applicants got their registration certificates the same day. 175 foreign users also registered from overseas.

The total number of registered companies has risen to 137,054, the press release further stated.

765 companies were registered in Islamabad, followed by 634 in Lahore and 361 companies in Karachi.  The companies have investors from across the globe, including the UK, United States, UAE, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea South, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

According to the SECP, the unprecedented growth is the result of various measures taken by the institution. Some of these measures include introducing a simplified process for name reservation and incorporation, reduction of fees, online payments, issuance of digital registration certificates, and incorporation assistance by the newly established Business Centre.
SECP Startups
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Scientists receive signals from the most distant corners of Space

in News
Mar 9, 2021  ·   41 sec read

Punjab Police plans to monitor FIR registration using an app

in News
Mar 9, 2021  ·   40 sec read

Retail powerhouse Marks & Spencer expands online business to Pakistan

in News, Shopping
Mar 9, 2021  ·   51 sec read
Up Next: Punjab CM invites Italian businessmen to invest in special economic zones