5 best phones you can buy under PKR 45,000 in 2020

2020 has just been amazing so far in terms of the mobile technologies that have come through especially the iPhone 12 that was released just a few days ago. This also means that mid-range phones have been getting massive upgrades as well with Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others all trying to dominate this market in Pakistan.

Today we present to you 5 of the best phones of 2020 you can buy if you have PKR 45,000 in your pocket.

1. Xiaomi Poco X3:

Price: PKR 40,999

This phone is an absolute beast considering the price tag it has. Boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G under the hood, and an Adreno 618 GPU, this phone is going to meet all your processing needs with ease. Combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB, you are not going to run out of memory anytime soon.

The IPS LCD display is 6.67 inches large with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The refresh rate is a staggering 120 Hz which is only found in current flagships. It also supports HDR 10. It runs on MIUI 12 (based on Android 12) out of the box.

It has a Quad camera setup at the back. There is a 64 MP wide lens, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It can record 4K at 30fps, 1080p at up to 120 fps, and 720p at 960 fps. The front camera is a single pinhole 20 MP wide lens. The battery is also a massive 6000 mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

It doesn’t get better than this in a mid-range phone. It was just released in September 2020.

2. Infinix Zero 8:

Price: PKR 39,999

This is phone lacks just behind the Xiaomi Poco X3. It has a Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset with a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. That is a pretty good chipset in this price range. It has 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage so it takes the edge from the Poco X3 here.

The IPS LCD display is 6.85 inches large with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The refresh rate of the screen is 90 Hz which is still astonishing to see for this price. It will ship with Android 10 out of the box.

It also has a Quad camera. It has a 64 MP wide lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera can record at 4k at 30 fps but it does not even offer 60 fps on lower resolutions. There is a dual punch hole at the front with a 48 MP wide lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. The battery is a good 4500 mAh with 33W fast charging. The phone was released in August 2020.

3. Realme 6:

Price: PKR 42,000

Powered by a Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T and a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, it is the same as the Infinix Zero 8. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The IPS LCD display is 6.5 inches large with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It also has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It will ship with Android 10 out of the box.

It possesses a quad-camera as well. The back camera is the same as the Infinix Zero 8. The front camera is a single punch hole 16 MP lens. The back camera can output 4k footage at 30 fps while it can record 1080p at up to 120 fps. It has a 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charge capability. The phone was released way back in March 2020.

4. Redmi Note 9 Pro:

Price: PKR 44,999

Powered by a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G and an Adreno 618 GPU, it is just below the Xiaomi Poco X3. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The IPS LCD display is 6.67 inches large with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has a standard 60 Hz display. It will ship with MIUI 11 (based on Android 11).

It possesses a quad-camera as well with a 64 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP, and a 2 MP lens setup. The front camera is a single punch hole 16 MP lens. The back camera can output 4k footage at 30 fps while it can record 1080p at up to 120 fps and 720p at 960 fps. The front camera is also able to record 1080p at 120 fps.

It has a 5020 mAh battery with 30W fast charge capability. The phone was released way back in March 2020. The price is higher compared to the other phones, therefore, it comes at number 4.

5. Huawei Y9A:

Price: 41,700

Housing a Mediatek Helio G80 with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, it is should be the slowest phone in terms of processing ability technically. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The display is 6.63 inches large with the same resolution as the rest. It also has a standard 60 Hz display. It ships with EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10).

The back quad-camera setup is the same as the Infinix Zero 8. It can only record only at 30 fps but at 4k as well. The selfies camera is a motorized pop up 16 MP lens. It has a 4200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The phone was released in September 2020 but it does not have Google Play services therefore it is placed below the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

This should help you decide on the phone you want at this price tag but we recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 which is just unmatchable at this price. You can even get discounts and combo offers if you buy it at Daraz or the official Mi store. Keep in mind this review is only based on specifications only. Samsung Galaxy M31 is a special mention here for the Samsung fans. You can check it out here.

If you feel another phone should have been included in this, comment below!

Image Source: GeekyRanjit

