By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
5 Ios 26 Features Better Than Liquid Glass

This week at Apple’s WWDC 2025, iOS 26 made its debut, introducing a new transparent theme called Liquid Glass. It offers a fresh look that has every iPhone user talking. However, these five features also deserve similar attention.



  • Apple Intelligence in Shortcuts5 Ios 26 Features Better Than Liquid Glass

The Shortcuts app has become even more powerful with deep integration of Apple Intelligence. Users can now incorporate AI directly into their workflows, enabling actions like comparing documents, generating images, or utilizing Visual Intelligence. It also offers options to leverage on-device processing, Apple’s Private Cloud Compute, or even hand off to ChatGPT, with pre-made shortcuts.

  • Banish Spam Voicemails5 Ios 26 Features Better Than Liquid Glass

iOS 26 also introduced the ability to report spam voicemails directly from your iPhone. When you receive a voicemail from an unknown number, a “Report Spam” button will appear, allowing you to report it to Apple and choose to keep or delete the message. This, combined with Call Screening, aims to significantly reduce unwanted calls and messages.

  • Custom Snooze Timers5 Ios 26 Features Better Than Liquid Glass

Apple has finally allowed users to set custom snooze timers for those needing more flexibility with their morning alarms. IOS 26 finally allows you to customize the snooze duration; instead of the fixed nine minutes, you can now set your snooze from one to 15 minutes.



  • Upgraded Boarding Passes5 Ios 26 Features Better Than Liquid Glass

The Wallet app’s boarding pass functionality also got a major boost. Virtual boarding passes in iOS 26 can now provide directions to your terminal, help you locate your luggage if paired with an AirTag or other tracker. It also offers Live Activities that display real-time flight progress, arrival gate number, and baggage claim information.

  • Apple Music Lock Screen Animations5 Ios 26 Features Better Than Liquid Glass

For a touch of visual flair, iOS 26 brings new animations to the Lock Screen when playing music from Apple Music. If an album or single has an animated cover, a quick tap on the album art will start the animation on your display. It gives a dynamic element to your music experience while adding to the aesthetics.

Apple WWDC 2025, ios26, liquid glass
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

