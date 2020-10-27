5 of the best laptops you can buy under Rs. 100,000 in Pakistan

Today, buying a laptop is hard as new models keep coming every day with new and improved technology. It is very difficult to find something that fits your needs at the right price point especially with the dollar rate increasing the prices of laptops by more than 40%. So today we are going to look at some of the laptops that we think may be the right fit for you. Keep in mind we’re making a comparison based on specifications and prices may vary day-to-day. We will only be looking at brand new laptops with a minimum of 8GB RAM and an 8th generation or above processor. So without further ado, here is our list:

1. HP 14 DQ1039

Price: PKR 100,499/-

Overview of specifications

Processor : Intel Core i5 10th Generation (intel 1035G1) 1.0Ghz up to 3.6Ghz Turbo Boost 6M Cache 4 core

RAM : 8GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM

Hard Disk : 256 GB SSD + 16GB Optane

Graphics : Intel UHD Graphics 620

Screen : 1366 x 768 Pixels LED

Screen Diagonal : 14.0"

Optical Disk Drive : None

Battery : 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion

Color: Silver

Our Title: Speed King

Pros:

16GB Optane memory

256GB SSD

Cons:

720p LCD

No graphics card

2. Lenovo ThinkBook 15

Price: PKR 99,500/-

Overview of specifications

Processor : Intel Core i5-10210U 4 Cores 8 Threads 1.6 GHz up to 4.2GHz 6MB Cache

RAM : 8 GB DDR4-SDRAM 2666 MHz

Hard Disk : 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″

Graphics : AMD Radeon 620 2GB GDDR5

Screen : FHD 1920×1080 TN

Screen Diagonal : 15.6"

Optical Disk Drive : None

Battery : 45Wh battery, with Rapid Charge

Color: Mineral Gray

Our Title: VP of everything (It has the right mix of everything you need in a laptop)

Pros:

Dedicated Graphics card (AMD Radeon 620 2GB GDDR5)

FHD screen

Bigger battery with Rapid Charge tech of Lenovo

Fingerprint reader

Cons:

No SSD

You can also get the little brother of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 i.e. Lenovo ThinkBook 14. The main difference is a 14” screen and it comes without a graphic card. It retails for around PKR 97,999/-. We wouldn’t recommend it but if you like smaller screens, it might be the one for you.

3. Dell Inspiron 15 3593

Price: PKR 103,000/-

The price may be a little high but the NVIDIA graphics card that comes in the laptop is worth the few extra bucks. Not to mention the speakers of dell which give you the crisp audio you need. The price may differ in different variants of the model.

Overview of specifications

Processor : 10th Generation Core i5-1035G1 Processor (4 Cores – 8 Threads) 6 MB Cache

RAM : 8GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM

Hard Disk : 1 TeraByte SATA 5400 RPM HDD

Graphics : 2-GB Nvidia GeForce MX230 GDDR5

Screen : Full HD 1080p Antiglare LED

Screen Diagonal : 15.6"

Optical Disk Drive : DVDRW

Battery : 3-Cell, 42 WHr, Integrated battery

Color: Silver, Black

Pros:

NVIDIA GeForce MX230 2GB Graphics Card

Full HD Antiglare LED

Cons:

No SSD

4. HP PROBOOK 455 G7 N5

Price: PKR 101,999/-

This laptop comes in a sleek form factor. It is slightly overweight at 2.0kg as compared to other laptops which are around 1.4-1.7kg but HP’s quality cannot be beaten. You’ll most likely get it at a lower price in the market.

Overview of specifications

Processor : AMD Ryzen 4500U APU 2.3 GHz up to 4.0 GHz 6 cores 8 MB Cache

RAM : 8 GB DDR4 2666 RAM

Hard Disk : 1 TB 5400 RPM

Graphics : AMD Radeon Graphics

Screen : Full HD (1920×1080) LED

Screen Diagonal : 15.6"

Optical Disk Drive : None

Battery : HP Long Life 3-cell, 45 Wh Li-ion

Color: Silver

Pros:

Fingerprint reader

Cons:

No graphics card

No SSD

5. HP Pavilion 15 CS0053

Price: PKR 95,000/-

This laptop is a little older coming with an 8th generation processor but combining a core i5 with 12 GB of DDR4 RAM may be the choice for many users who work with RAM intensive applications.

Overview of specifications

Processor : CORE I5 8250U 1.6 GHz up to 3.4 GHz 4 cores 8 threads 6 MB Cache

RAM : 12GB DDR4 2666 RAM

Hard Disk : 1 TB

Graphics : Intel UHD graphics

Screen : Full HD (1920×1080) LED

Screen Diagonal : 15.6"

Optical Disk Drive : No

Battery :

Color: Silver

Title: Old but gold

Pros:

12 GB DDR4 RAM

Full HD screen

Cons:

Older CPU with no SSD

Special Mentions:

These laptops have to be included in this list for one reason or another. We won’t go into many details with these but we will leave them here if you want to look at them.

1. HP 15 DY 0013DX

Price: PKR 98,900/-

Overview of specifications

Processor : CORE I5 8250U 1.6 GHz up to 3.4 GHz 4 cores 8 threads 6 MB Cache

RAM : 12GB DDR4 2666 RAM

Hard Disk : 256 GB SSD

Graphics : Intel UHD graphics

Screen : Full HD (1366×768) LED

Screen Diagonal : 15.6"

Optical Disk Drive : No

Battery :

Color: Silver

Comments: It has 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD but 720p screen.

2. Dell Inspiron 13 7370

Price: PKR 100,000/-

Overview of specifications

Processor : CORE I5 8250U 1.6 GHz up to 3.4 GHz 4 cores 8 threads 6 MB Cache

RAM : 8GB DDR4 2666 RAM

Hard Disk : 256 GB SSD

Graphics : Intel integrated graphics

Screen : HD (1920×1080) LED

Screen Diagonal : 13.3"

Optical Disk Drive : No

Battery :

Color: Silver

Comments: It has 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD but a 1080p 13.3” screen for users who like small screens

3. HP Pavilion x360 14-CD1010TU

Price: PKR 100,000/-

Overview of specifications

Processor : CORE i3-8145U 2.1 GHz up to 3.9 GHz 4 MB Cache

RAM : 4GB DDR4 2666 RAM (Price is approximated to a 4GB RAM addition)

Hard Disk : 500GB SATA

Graphics : Intel HD graphics

Screen : HD (1920×1080) LED

Screen Diagonal : 13.3"

Optical Disk Drive : No

Battery :

Color: Silver

Comments: It has 8GB RAM and an i3 but it comes with a touchscreen.

If you feel like we missed any laptops, lets us know in the comments!

Image Source: CNet

