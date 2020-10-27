TechJuice > Technology > 5 of the best laptops you can buy under Rs. 100,000 in Pakistan
Today, buying a laptop is hard as new models keep coming every day with new and improved technology. It is very difficult to find something that fits your needs at the right price point especially with the dollar rate increasing the prices of laptops by more than 40%. So today we are going to look at some of the laptops that we think may be the right fit for you. Keep in mind we’re making a comparison based on specifications and prices may vary day-to-day. We will only be looking at brand new laptops with a minimum of 8GB RAM and an 8th generation or above processor. So without further ado, here is our list:
1. HP 14 DQ1039
Price: PKR 100,499/-
Overview of specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i5 10th Generation (intel 1035G1) 1.0Ghz up to 3.6Ghz Turbo Boost 6M Cache 4 core
- RAM: 8GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM
- Hard Disk: 256 GB SSD + 16GB Optane
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Screen: 1366 x 768 Pixels LED
- Screen Diagonal: 14.0”
- Optical Disk Drive: None
- Battery: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion
- Color: Silver
Our Title: Speed King
Pros:
- 16GB Optane memory
- 256GB SSD
Cons:
- 720p LCD
- No graphics card
2. Lenovo ThinkBook 15
Price: PKR 99,500/-
Overview of specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10210U 4 Cores 8 Threads 1.6 GHz up to 4.2GHz 6MB Cache
- RAM: 8 GB DDR4-SDRAM 2666 MHz
- Hard Disk: 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 620 2GB GDDR5
- Screen: FHD 1920×1080 TN
- Screen Diagonal: 15.6”
- Optical Disk Drive: None
- Battery: 45Wh battery, with Rapid Charge
- Color: Mineral Gray
Our Title: VP of everything (It has the right mix of everything you need in a laptop)
Pros:
- Dedicated Graphics card (AMD Radeon 620 2GB GDDR5)
- FHD screen
- Bigger battery with Rapid Charge tech of Lenovo
- Fingerprint reader
Cons:
- No SSD
You can also get the little brother of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 i.e. Lenovo ThinkBook 14. The main difference is a 14” screen and it comes without a graphic card. It retails for around PKR 97,999/-. We wouldn’t recommend it but if you like smaller screens, it might be the one for you.
3. Dell Inspiron 15 3593
Price: PKR 103,000/-
The price may be a little high but the NVIDIA graphics card that comes in the laptop is worth the few extra bucks. Not to mention the speakers of dell which give you the crisp audio you need. The price may differ in different variants of the model.
Overview of specifications
- Processor: 10th Generation Core i5-1035G1 Processor (4 Cores – 8 Threads) 6 MB Cache
- RAM: 8GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 TeraByte SATA 5400 RPM HDD
- Graphics: 2-GB Nvidia GeForce MX230 GDDR5
- Screen: Full HD 1080p Antiglare LED
- Screen Diagonal: 15.6”
- Optical Disk Drive: DVDRW
- Battery: 3-Cell, 42 WHr, Integrated battery
- Color: Silver, Black
Pros:
- NVIDIA GeForce MX230 2GB Graphics Card
- Full HD Antiglare LED
Cons:
- No SSD
4. HP PROBOOK 455 G7 N5
Price: PKR 101,999/-
This laptop comes in a sleek form factor. It is slightly overweight at 2.0kg as compared to other laptops which are around 1.4-1.7kg but HP’s quality cannot be beaten. You’ll most likely get it at a lower price in the market.
Overview of specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 4500U APU 2.3 GHz up to 4.0 GHz 6 cores 8 MB Cache
- RAM: 8 GB DDR4 2666 RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 TB 5400 RPM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
- Screen: Full HD (1920×1080) LED
- Screen Diagonal: 15.6”
- Optical Disk Drive: None
- Battery: HP Long Life 3-cell, 45 Wh Li-ion
- Color: Silver
Pros:
- Fingerprint reader
Cons:
- No graphics card
- No SSD
5. HP Pavilion 15 CS0053
Price: PKR 95,000/-
This laptop is a little older coming with an 8th generation processor but combining a core i5 with 12 GB of DDR4 RAM may be the choice for many users who work with RAM intensive applications.
Overview of specifications
- Processor: CORE I5 8250U 1.6 GHz up to 3.4 GHz 4 cores 8 threads 6 MB Cache
- RAM: 12GB DDR4 2666 RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 TB
- Graphics: Intel UHD graphics
- Screen: Full HD (1920×1080) LED
- Screen Diagonal: 15.6”
- Optical Disk Drive: No
- Battery:
- Color: Silver
Title: Old but gold
Pros:
- 12 GB DDR4 RAM
- Full HD screen
Cons:
- Older CPU with no SSD
Special Mentions:
These laptops have to be included in this list for one reason or another. We won’t go into many details with these but we will leave them here if you want to look at them.
1. HP 15 DY 0013DX
Price: PKR 98,900/-
Overview of specifications
- Processor: CORE I5 8250U 1.6 GHz up to 3.4 GHz 4 cores 8 threads 6 MB Cache
- RAM: 12GB DDR4 2666 RAM
- Hard Disk: 256 GB SSD
- Graphics: Intel UHD graphics
- Screen: Full HD (1366×768) LED
- Screen Diagonal: 15.6”
- Optical Disk Drive: No
- Battery:
- Color: Silver
Comments: It has 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD but 720p screen.
2. Dell Inspiron 13 7370
Price: PKR 100,000/-
Overview of specifications
- Processor: CORE I5 8250U 1.6 GHz up to 3.4 GHz 4 cores 8 threads 6 MB Cache
- RAM: 8GB DDR4 2666 RAM
- Hard Disk: 256 GB SSD
- Graphics: Intel integrated graphics
- Screen: HD (1920×1080) LED
- Screen Diagonal: 13.3”
- Optical Disk Drive: No
- Battery:
- Color: Silver
Comments: It has 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD but a 1080p 13.3” screen for users who like small screens
3. HP Pavilion x360 14-CD1010TU
Price: PKR 100,000/-
Overview of specifications
- Processor: CORE i3-8145U 2.1 GHz up to 3.9 GHz 4 MB Cache
- RAM: 4GB DDR4 2666 RAM (Price is approximated to a 4GB RAM addition)
- Hard Disk: 500GB SATA
- Graphics: Intel HD graphics
- Screen: HD (1920×1080) LED
- Screen Diagonal: 13.3”
- Optical Disk Drive: No
- Battery:
- Color: Silver
Comments: It has 8GB RAM and an i3 but it comes with a touchscreen.
If you feel like we missed any laptops, lets us know in the comments!
Image Source: CNet
