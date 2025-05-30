5 Upcoming Star Wars Games: What’s Next in the Galaxy?

A new hope is rising in the galaxy of Star Wars games. As fans yearn for deeper, richer experiences from a galaxy far, far away, developers are responding with a bold slate of immersive titles that promise to redefine the Star Wars experience across consoles and PCs.







Whether you’re a Jedi loyalist, a strategy mastermind, or a fan of intricate storytelling, the next generation of Star Wars games is preparing for launch, and it’s more thrilling than ever.

1. Star Wars Jedi 3

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Genre: Action-Adventure

Platform: TBA

Release Date: TBA

Building on the monumental success of Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, Respawn is developing the third chapter in Cal Kestis’s journey. With Cameron Monaghan returning as the iconic Jedi-in-hiding, fans can expect enhanced storytelling, evolved gameplay mechanics, and deeper exploration of the Force in what may be the most refined entry yet in the Jedi series.







2. Star Wars: Zero Company

Developers: Bit Reactor & Respawn Entertainment

Genre: Turn-Based Strategy

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: 2026

Set during the fading days of the Clone Wars, Zero Company is a tactical, turn-based game focusing on commanding a specialized squad of Republic operatives. With a strong emphasis on strategy and battlefield decisions, this title promises a darker, more intense view of the war-torn Star Wars universe.

3. Star Wars: Eclipse

Developer: Quantic Dream

Genre: Action-Adventure with Branching Narrative

Platform: TBA

Release Date: TBA

Set in the unexplored High Republic era, Eclipse is shaping up to be a cinematic experience with multiple playable characters and decision-driven gameplay. Players will navigate a morally complex galaxy where choices have lasting consequences, ideal for fans craving narrative depth.

4. Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Developer: Saber Interactive

Genre: RPG

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release Date: TBA

One of the most beloved Star Wars RPGs is being reborn. The KOTOR Remake promises modern visuals, reworked combat systems, and an updated narrative that still honors the original’s soul. After years of silence, its development has regained momentum, much to fans’ relief.

5. Untitled Project by Skydance New Media

Developer: Skydance New Media (led by Amy Hennig)

Genre: Narrative-Driven Action-Adventure

Platform: TBA

Release Date: TBA

Led by industry legend Amy Hennig, this untitled project is rumored to revive elements from canceled Star Wars titles and will offer a brand-new storyline wrapped in blockbuster-style gameplay. Though few details have emerged, expectations are sky-high.

The future of Star Wars gaming is blazing with promise. From cinematic Jedi sagas to tactical Clone Wars strategy, the galaxy is expanding in every direction.

For gamers and Star Wars fans alike, the Force is about to get a serious upgrade.