6 Free Resources To Learn Graphic Design And Earn $$$

Graphic Design is a very profitable profession and if you gain some experience from it and learn more advanced skills, you can make a fortune out of it, let alone a living. Every logo, commercial, or user interface (UI) you have ever seen is the result of graphic design. Graphic design is a vital component of the digital age, and there is plenty to learn about it. If you want to work in this area, you will need some direction, which some excellent YouTube channels can provide.

And, so to be clear, we are talking about design channels here, not picture editing. If you are unfamiliar with either of these abilities, they may be easily mistaken (and some programs can do parts of both). However, as previously said, design is concerned with things like logos and user interfaces, while picture editing is concerned with improving and, well, altering photographs. However, if you are interested in picture editing, there are many channels that may assist you. Once you have mastered the fundamentals, you will need additional broad knowledge to fill out your skill set.

GFX Mentor is the best platform for beginners to learn Graphic Design but the only problem with it is that it is in Urdu, so if you don’t understand Urdu, then you might want to consider some other options from the following. But if you do understand Urdu, GFXMentor is one of the finest graphic design YouTube channels. Imran Ali Dina will assist you in studying all aspects of graphic design. There are currently more than a million subscribers to the service. Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, and much more will be covered in great depth on a single channel. GFXMentor is a fantastic resource for anyone looking to study graphic design. If you are a novice in graphic design, do not worry; after subscribing to the channel, you will learn a lot about graphic design. The channel includes not only graphic design lessons but also freelance advice. You will learn new concepts and abilities.

Canva Design School offers lessons, tutorials, resources, and articles on a variety of topics that will be helpful to new graphic designers. For example, one of their graphic design courses titled “Creativity” is made up of seven lessons that cover subjects including “how to grab attention with your designs” and “how to create and maintain your own vision and style.”

Another helpful graphic design class available is called How to Build a Brand. It covers subjects including how to build a logo, choose a color palette, choose a type palette, find imagery, and create graphics that suit your brand and marketing.

Each lesson in these courses is laid out like a long-form article and packed with helpful information, example designs, and links to resources. Besides the online graphic design courses, there are many more articles under the site’s blog section. These articles are an ideal place to find some quick tips or inspiration for your next design project.

This article outlines all the resources you need to create a self-taught graphic design course to replace traditional education. It’s written by Sean Hodge, who’s currently the Business Editor for the Tuts+ educational network. He also has experience building a number of high-traffic blogs.

The article is broken down into helpful subtopics such as design principles, the history of design, and how to put together a design portfolio. Each section provides a list of helpful resources including design books, educational blogs, job boards for finding design jobs, and websites where you can promote your work.

It’s an incredibly comprehensive list of information that could be the primary basis for how you learn graphic design. At the very least, it is a helpful supplemental resource.

Creative Pro is an online design magazine that has a great “How-To” section for helping to learn graphic design. Most of the videos and articles are for experienced designers’ problems. These articles focus on common challenges that designers face and they provide pro tips on how to overcome them. One example is their article on how to move vector graphics between Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop.

One issue with the site is the How-To articles aren’t organized with categories, so it’s not very convenient for browsing. But the list is searchable, so if you have a topic in mind, it’s not too hard to find what you’re looking for.

Overall, this is a great resource for anyone who’s seeking to learn graphic design for free. Beginners could pair these more specific how-to articles with some of the other resources listed here for a well-rounded auto-didactic education in graphic design.

This online course was created by the Cornish College of the Arts and is offered through Kadenze. It focuses on the integration of design principles and drawing skills. It’s recommended that participants should already have some understanding of fundamental design theory before taking this course, so it is a good choice once you’ve taken some of the other courses listed here.

The course syllabus covers some topics in design theory such as the principles that make illustration effective for communication. It also covers more hands-on topics including digital tool demos to show some advanced techniques for Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.

Similar to the course listed above, each session in this course is made up of multiple video lessons. They also include assignments that will give you a chance to apply the knowledge you’ve picked up. It is a great option for designers who are looking to expand their illustration skills.

So now you know some of the options that are out there when it comes to learning graphic design for free. These online graphic design courses will let you expand your abilities and career prospects, all from the comfort of your home and working at your own pace. The wide range of classes available means you should have no problems finding something that matches your skill level and needs. So start brushing up on your graphic design skills today!

6. Digiskills (also in Urdu)

Digiskills Graphic Design course is focused on both theoretical and practical parts. The aim of the course is to develop design sense in trainees with the help of theoretical concepts and practice. The focus of the practical part will be on designing software e.g. Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. Different exercises related to online market requirements will be assigned to the trainees. So that they can work professionally in the online market.

Read More: