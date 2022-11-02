Eight YouTube Channels That Will Teach You More Skills Than A Four-Year Degree Program

Are you struggling to achieve something creative without spending your precious four years? How about challenging yourself to gain new skills, similar to a four-year degree program, in less time? As we know, the world has become a global village. Therefore, you can quickly achieve what you want in just a few clicks. We all know that YouTube is accessible to everyone. YouTube has more than 50,934,583 channels having different educational content. Here we list 8+2 channels for you to learn more skills than a 4-year degree.

1. Crash Course

Crash Course is an educational YouTube channel started by John Green and Hank Green (the two brothers). Establishing a channel aims to provide high-quality educational videos for everyone. You can quickly get videos related to educational programs such as psychology, economics, history, geography, physics, chemistry, and other subjects. You just need to subscribe to the channel to get the available and latest videos.

https://www.youtube.com/c/crashcourse?app=desktop

2. Khan Academy

Khan Academy is an educational website where you can find different experiments and lessons with tutorials. The channel is a non-profit organization that aims to provide free, world-class education for everyone. Adults and kids can quickly get videos on different educational topics. If you are searching for good mathematical skills, life, the universe, geological and climate history, stars, and galaxies, don’t forget to subscribe to the channel to avail the opportunity.

https://www.youtube.com/c/khanacademy

3. Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank’s channel helps you be more productive in high school, university or college. The channel is best known for catering videos related to personal development, learning habits, or topics related to management. In this channel, you will also get ideas to learn new skills to earn from home.

https://www.youtube.com/c/Thomasfrank

4. The School of Life

The channel aims to provide videos to help you learn, heal and grow. The channel is made by a group whose mission is to bring growth, healing, calm, and self-understanding to our youth. If you have any queries regarding your future, career, or personal life, you can easily find answers to your questions positively. You can find videos on creativity, mindfulness, passion Vs. Duty, loneliness, and other reality-based topics.

https://www.youtube.com/c/theschooloflifetv

5. TED

TED is a very professional channel that caters the educational topics for educationists. TED is dedicated to researching and sharing knowledge that matters through presentations and short talks. This channel will get short videos and presentations of hardly 8-10 minutes on different topics and current scenarios. Moreover, the presentations on channels referred to as “Ted talks” are recorded public speaking presentations initially given at the main TED (technology, entertainment, and design).

https://www.youtube.com/c/TED

6. MIT OpenCourse Ware

MIT open course Ware is a web-based publication of virtually all MIT course content. It is a publicly accessible, openly licensed digital collection of high-quality teaching and learning materials. MIT is a highly-ranked Boston University in the United States and the world.

https://www.youtube.com/c/mitocw

7. Bozeman Science

The creator Paul Andersen has created hundreds of science videos related to nature. Millions of learners have viewed it now around the world. The videos are about in-depth science realities and environmental sciences. You can get videos on human cells, human structure, nature, animal studies, and atmosphere and geology

https://www.youtube.com/bozemanscience

8. Free CodeCamp

Free CodeCamp is a unique YouTube channel that caters coding and programming in easy language. It will help you to complete your courses in the best possible manner. Additionally, the channel has a wide range of different topics for people interested in learning programming and coding. Not only this, but you can also apply for free coding and math courses. The track has free web development courses and programming tutorials, teaching HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/c/Freecodecamp

9. Charisma On Command

The channel invites you to increase your Charisma and confidence and to bring the better version of yourself. Moreover, the channel covers excellent topics such as the rules of life, avoiding the trap, becoming more confident, making people laugh, and much more. Charisma on command will teach you how to tap into your charismatic potential. Therefore, you can turn it on whenever you want.

https://www.youtube.com/c/Charismaoncommand

10. Better Than Yesterday

It is an animated YouTube channel where you will get videos on productivity and time management, exploring new ideas in a new and creative way to make your life more productive.

https://www.youtube.com/c/BetterThanYesterday

The list mentioned above of YouTube channels is highly recommended for you to join and avail the best courses without spending your precious four years.

