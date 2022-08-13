7 Smartphones that you can buy under 100k in Pakistan 2022

New phones are launched every day, and sometimes it can be confusing which phone to buy even if you have a good budget. Every company offers different pros and cons and every user has their own taste. But every article you read or review your watch suggests you a different story and your mind keeps diverging again and again.
So here we have a list of mid-tier range phones with their specs, price, and our honest verdict under Rs.100k. We know that 100k was not considered as the mid-range but due to inflation and rising tech prices, we can only get mid-range phones in the Rs.100k mark
Samsung Galaxy A53
Price: ~Rs.95,000
Samsung just recently launched its new A series lot in Pakistan which had six devices in it. Samsung Galaxy A53 was also included in that release. This phone almost has the latest Samsung specs which makes it even better than Samsung flagship phones if we compare them keeping the price tag in mind. They also had amazing color options and the overall design looks very minimal and professional.
Here are some of the specs of the Samsung Galaxy A53;
- Processor: Exynos 1280 | 5nm | LPDDR4
- Display: 6.5 inches Full HD AMOLED Display
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 128GB
- Battery: 5000mAh | 25-watt fast charging capacity
- Rear Camera: 60mp main sensor | 12mp ultra wide| 10mp depth sensor| 10mp macro sensor.
- Front Camera: 32mp Punch Hole Selfie-Camera
- Micro SD: 1 terabyte
- Colors Available: Light Blue | White | Orange | Black
- Other Features: In-display Finger Sensor and Face-id Unlock, Accelerometer, Gyro, and Compass.
OPPO F21 Pro 5G
Price: ~Rs.85,000
Oppo has continued its legacy of making beautiful yet simple-looking phones with excellent cameras. The camera result of the Oppo F21 Pro is amazing and the device itself is a relatively smaller-sized phone. It comes with elegant color options which gives a whole new vibe to the user experience.
Here are some important specs of the Oppo F21 Pro:
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Display: 6.43 inches Full HD | AMOLED Display | 2400x1080p
- RAM: 8 Gigabyte
- ROM: 128 Gigabyte
- Battery: 4500mAh | 33 Watts Fast Charging Capacity
- Rear Camera: 64MP Main Sensor | 2MP Ultra-wide | 2MP Macro Sensor
- Front Camera: 16MP Left-side Punch-Hole Selfie Camera
- Thickness/Weight: 7.49mm/173g
- Colors Available: Rainbow Spectrum | Cosmic Black
- Other Features: Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyro, and Compass.
Infinix Note 12
Price: Rs.50,000-55,000
Infinix Note 12 provides a huge display screen with great quality which can prove to be quite useful to watch videos and play games. This phone comes with vibrant color options that give it a tacky youthful look and feel. Infinix also provides a huge storage capacity and a super fast charging speed that can fully charge your battery in 25 minutes.
Here are some specs of Infinix Note 12;
- Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 Ultra Gaming Processor
- Display: 6.7″ FHD | Super Light AMOLED Display
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 256GB
- Battery: 4500mAH | 120 Watts Super Fast Charging
- Rear Camera: 108MP Ultra Night Triple Camera
- Front Camera: 16MP selfie camera
- Colors Available: Force Black | Snowfall | Sapphire Blue
- Other Features: Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity.
Realme 9 pro Plus
Price: ~Rs.82,000
Realme 9 Pro plus comes with a relatively smaller display size but the quality of the display is not compromised. Realme also gives unique color options to its users and also gives excellent camera specs that will increase the charm of your device.
Here are some specs of Realme 9Pro Plus;
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G | 6 nm
- Display: 6.4 Inches | Super AMOLED
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 128GB
- Battery: 4500mAH | 60 Watts Fast Charging Capacity
- Rear Camera: 50MP Main Sensor | 8MP Ultrawide | 2MP Macro
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Colors Available: Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue
- Other Features: Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, and Gorilla Glass.
OnePlus 9RT
Price: Rs.95,000-98,000
OnePlus continues its regime of making flagship feel phones in a very affordable range. OnePlus 9RT has some of the most advanced features that we can only see in high-end range phones of other companies. OnePlus kept the colors nice and simple yet they still look catchy.
Here are some of the specs of the OnePlus 9Rt;
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G | Android 11
- Display: 6.62 Inches | AMOLED Display | 120Hz
- RAM: 12GB
- ROM: 256GB
- Battery: 4500mAH | 65 Watts Fast Charging
- Rear Camera: 50MP Main Sensor | 8MP Ultra-wide | 2MP Macro Sensor
- Front Camera: 16MP Punch Hole Selfie Camera
- Colors Available: Black | Silver
- Other Features: DualSim, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity, and FaceUnlcok.
Samsung Galaxy A52s
Price: ~Rs.72,000
Samsung Galaxy A52s is one step down from the Galaxy A53 both in specs and price. If you want the brand name of Samsung but also a more budget-friendly phone then you must go for this device. The only difference is in the processor and battery storage of both phones. Other than that, the camera specs, design, storage, and display are the same as the A53.
Here are some of the specs of Samsung Galaxy A52s;
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G | 6nm
- Display: 6.5 Inches | Super AMOLED | 120hz
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 128GB
- Battery: 4500mAh | 25 Watts Fast Charging
- Rear Camera: 64MP Main Sensor | 12MP Ultra Wide | 5MP Macro | 5MP Depth Sensor
- Front Camera: 32MP Selfie Camera
- Weight: 189 Grams
- Colors Available: Awesome White | Black | Mint | Purple
- Other Features: In-display Finger Sensor and Face-id Unlock, Accelerometer, Gyro, and Compass.
Xiaomi 11T
Price: ~Rs.75,000
Xiaomi 11T is a camera giant, with a 108MP camera, it gives better photo quality than many flagship phones. The fast charging of Xiaomi 11T is also very amazing, it can charge your device’s battery fully in 37 minutes.
Here are some of the specs of the Xiaomi 11T;
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G | 6nm
- Display: 6.67 Inches | AMOLED | 120hz
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 128GB
- Battery: 5000mAH | 67 Watts Fast Charging
- Rear Camera: 108MP Main Sensor | 8MP Ultra Wide | 5MP Macro
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Weight: 206 Grams
- Colors Available: Meteorite Gray | Moonlight White | Celestial Blue
- Other Features:
- Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity, and Gorilla Glass.