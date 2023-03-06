A New Counter-Strike Game With Better Graphics And Matchmaking:Coming Soon

Valve is again hitting the market with its new version of the renowned tactical shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive over a decade after its initial release.

Though rumors have been circulating in the market for a long time, they are authentic news for specific reasons.

Richard Lewis, a journalist, has revealed the news has a credible history. Previously, in 2015 he confirmed that a major professional CS: GO team had deliberately thrown a match.

Secondly, the news is not in the air. There is supporting evidence to back his claims. Earlier this month, some CS: GO fans found references to “csgo2.exe” and “cs2.exe” in Nvidia’s GPU drivers dating back to February.

😳🚨With one of the latest NVIDIA Drivers a new Game Profile has been added to the NVIDIA Control Panel called "Counter-strike 2"!! Apparently it has 2 executables:

– csgos2.exe

– cs2.exe pic.twitter.com/hWsWOh4YKV — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 1, 2023

According to esports journalist: Richard Lewis, Valve has been in the stage of developing a sequel. To CS: GO for a while now.

The version is available with the beta release, expected this month later. According to Lewis, the studio recently conducted April aye playtest for the game. With a group of professional players who traveled to Seattle.

According to the news unveiled by different sources, Valve plans to begin its beta testing phase with the broader Counter-Strike Community by April 1st at the latest. It prioritizes releasing and refining the game to meet players’ expectations.

According to the latest news, the upcoming version of Counter-Strike will feature enhanced graphics due to a transition to Source 2, Valve’s latest in-house game engine.

However, the game will also support 128-tick servers, which will help reduce latency and align CS with Valorant. This time Valve has also made significant improvements to the matchmaking experience. This will reduce the community’s dependence on third-party services like FACEIT.

Counter-Strike 2- Valve’s Current Priority

According to the sources, Counter-Strike 2 is Valve’s studio’s priority. The first-person shooter series Counter-Strike 2’s development has been underway for some time.

Moreover, the sources also revealed that the game is “ready to hit the market.” Whereas it is also expected the beta launch will soon release in March-April.

As per the sources, putting valuable resources behind the development of Counter-Strike 2 is a reason why ‘CS: GO’ maintenance has stalled in recent times.

One of the reports states that “the big priority is getting this out and then polishing it. Fixing any bugs and then bringing it up to the level people expect from CS”.

Sequel With Improved Graphics And Better Matchmaking

The report by Valve mentions that Counter Strike 2 is set to leverage the power of Valve’s source 2 game engine. The words depict that the new game will introduce visual and performance-centric improvements over its predecessors.

On the other hand, players who are fond of ‘CS: GO’ without issues may not have the same experience playing its sequel.

Whereas online matchmaking is also tipped to see improvements. In contrast, Counter-Strike 2 may use the same matchmaking process available in its predecessors.

Alas, this facet of the sequel is set to be “an ongoing work” and will get better with time.

