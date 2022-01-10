A new high-speed broadband service project will soon launch in four Sindh districts

In recent news, the government has launched the Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development (NGBSD) program on Friday which will ensure good and stable internet services in the lower districts of Sindh. This will lead to many people residing in the rural areas of Sindh getting access to all the respective facilities which require internet and more. This will also include the speeding up of communication and economic operations.

These projects will be handled by Jazz who will be responsible for executing the operations in four Sindh districts. Moreover, these projects will also cost around Rs. 698 million and would take a year to complete. One of these projects is said to deliver next-generation broadband to around 359 backward areas in Kambar Shahdakot and Larkana while the remaining projects will provide internet services to the remaining 438 locations in the Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts.

According to the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications: