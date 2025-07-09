A Preview Of Xiaomi Yu9 Suv Bold Entry Into Full Size Evs

The Xiaomi YU9 SUV has been observed going through road testing in China, indicating the company’s increasing dedication to electric vehicles. Following the successful launch of the YU7 SUV, Xiaomi is working on a new electric car. The YU9 SUV is expected to make its debut in the large family SUV market with a new approach.

This car might use an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) system. This system uses a small gasoline engine that only serves as a generator in conjunction with electric motors and a battery.

Range anxiety, a strategy already employed by rivals like the Li Auto L9 and Aito M9, is eliminated by this structure. Dong’an Power is anticipated to produce a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine for the YU9 SUV. The battery powering a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system will be recharged by this engine.

The power output is said to be more than 400 horsepower. It could go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5 seconds. About 200 kilometers of electric range will be provided by the battery itself. On the CLTC cycle, the extender may increase the overall range to 1,500 km.

Spy images reveal a tall, boxy structure that is roughly 5.3 meters long and has a noticeable road presence. It feels like a conventional SUV because of its straight posture and clean looks. Notably, the presence of advanced driver-assistance capabilities is confirmed by a LiDAR unit positioned on the roof.

Inside, Xiaomi’s first six- or seven-seat configuration is expected. The Xiaomi YU9 SUV should carry over tech features like HyperOS integration, a rotating instrument display, and a large central touchscreen. Rear-wheel steering is also rumored for better handling.