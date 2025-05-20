Xiaomi’s first-ever YU7 SUV to Debut on May 22

Chinese tech powerhouse Xiaomi is all set to unveil its much-anticipated YU7 electric SUV this Thursday, May 22, in Beijing.







The event, themed “a new beginning for Xiaomi’s 15th anniversary,” is not just about an SUV; it represents Xiaomi’s growing ambitions in both the EV and semiconductor sectors.

Just four years after announcing its foray into the electric vehicle market, Xiaomi has rapidly emerged as a serious contender.

The company’s first EV, the SU7 electric sedan, launched in March 2024. It proved to be a blockbuster hit, delivering 200,000 units in just 119 days. With over 28,000 deliveries recorded in April alone, Xiaomi has surpassed early expectations.







The SU7 was Xiaomi’s answer to the Tesla Model 3, and now, with the YU7, the company aims to challenge the Model Y in China’s increasingly competitive SUV market.

Xiaomi YU7 Features

While Xiaomi has kept a tight lid on many details, regulatory filings from late 2024 have offered a peek into the YU7’s specifications:

Length: 4,999 mm

4,999 mm Width: 1,996 mm

1,996 mm Height: 1,600 mm

1,600 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm

3,000 mm Weight: 2,405 kg (5,302 lbs)

2,405 kg (5,302 lbs) Top speed: 253 km/h (157 mph)

253 km/h (157 mph) Motors: Dual motor setup — front (220 kW) and rear (288 kW)

Dual motor setup — front (220 kW) and rear (288 kW) Battery: Lithium-ion ternary battery from CATL (capacity not yet disclosed)

The size and power stats position the YU7 as a serious rival to Tesla’s Model Y, which has slightly smaller dimensions.

Launch Event May 22

The upcoming event isn’t only about the YU7. Xiaomi is also set to showcase several other major products:

The company’s first-ever mobile SoC, named “Xring O1”

The Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone

The Xiaomi 7 Ultra tablet

According to Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun, this marks a strategic expansion.

“Xiaomi has always had a chip dream because in order to become a great hard technology company, chips are a peak that must be climbed,” he said.

The company has already invested 13.5 billion yuan ($1.87 billion) in chip development and plans to spend another 50 billion yuan over the next decade.

Despite its success, Xiaomi’s EV division is navigating rough terrain. In March, a tragic SU7 crash that claimed three lives triggered widespread public scrutiny in China.

Additionally, users have taken to social media with complaints about SU7’s build quality. The backlash has slightly impacted sales momentum, with recent weekly insurance registrations dropping for three straight weeks, most recently down to 5,180 units.

What’s next for Xiaomi EV?

The early unveiling of the YU7, originally expected in June or July 2025, may be a calculated move to regain positive momentum and steer public attention back toward innovation. Given Xiaomi’s delivery track record and market response to the SU7, expectations for the YU7 are already high.

The YU7 will be officially revealed at 7 PM Beijing time on May 22. It is expected to strengthen Xiaomi’s presence in the premium EV space and potentially set new benchmarks in the all-electric SUV category.

Given the growing interest in electric vehicles within Pakistan, it’s possible that Xiaomi may consider introducing the YU7 to the Pakistani market in the future.