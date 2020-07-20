A renowned IoT company has collaborated with the government to fight against COVID-19 efficiently

TPL Trakker the leading IoT of Pakistan has joined hands with the National Information and Technology Board and National Command and Operation Center of Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19. Basically TPL Trakker will help in locating the Covid-19 Hotspot in Pakistan.

Via TPL Maps users will be able to locate, analyze, and report cases of coronavirus in major cities of the country. The Map will be able to pick the hotspot of the viral infection where the disease is widely spreading. This tracking of COVID-19 cases would help the government in imposing smart lockdown in the country and the response mechanism against the disease would be much better.

The CEO of NITB said: “This collaboration is a key example of TPL Trakker’s strength as a leader in the technology sector as well as its tremendous capabilities with regard to location-based technology. At NITB, we are working towards the digital transformation of Pakistan, and the support from partners like TPL Trakker is a key to our vision of creating a central data system with the government to intelligently tackle COVID-19 challenges.”

TPL is also known for its software known as ‘My Trakker’ that efficiently tracks down the vehicles of the user. it is a customizable platform that helps people in monitoring, generate reports, opt for SMS or call alerts, and get real-time updates on their vehicles.

The company has also caught attention on their newly developed software which is marked as the country’s first driving behavior app known to provide insight to the driver regarding their driving skills.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk