A street fruit vendor’s daughter made her father proud after winning a Gold Medal

Faisalabad: A bright student enrolled in the University of Education who belonged to an affluent struck family has won a gold medal on Thursday. The student was presented with the medal for her excellent academic performance.

Noorul Sabah whose father Abdul Ghafoor is a fruit vendor in Faisalabad studied MS in Economics. Her father said on the convocation: “She is a bright student, she kept on studying and we helped her as much as we could.”

Sabah said while addressing the event: “My father is a fruit vendor and my mother stitches clothes in the house. My parents have faced a lot of hardships yet still they helped us in completing our education. I am dedicating this gold medal to my parents. This medal belongs to them”

In the same event, the son of a small toy shop owner Arsalan Zafar won the gold medal in BS Biochemistry and daughter of a construction laborer Rabia Nazeer won the medal in Special Education.

Rabia Nazeer said: “My father is a building constructor in Rawalpindi. My background is not very strong financially. I haven’t expected this award or this education. I want to thank Allah for providing me with this opportunity.”

The University of Education gave off degrees to 12000 students among which 158 won the gold medal. Pakistan is filled with talented individuals. These are just the three examples of the students that didn’t lag behind just because they were financially misfitting for the community. Warm congratulation to the parents of such bright minds that had shown the world anything is possible with hard work and a positive mindset.

