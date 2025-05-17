Activision to Delist Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on May 18

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store after Sunday, May 18. The decision comes just over a year after its March 21, 2024 launch.









Although existing players who have already installed the game will retain access and cross‑progression benefits, all new downloads, seasonal content updates, and in‑app purchases will cease immediately.

The decision follows the title’s underperformance with mobile‑first audiences compared to its PC and console counterparts and reflects Activision’s strategic pivot back to Call of Duty: Mobile for future mobile initiatives .

Call of Duty: Delisting Details

After May 18, 2025 Activision will formally withdraw Warzone Mobile from app stores, therefore the game will not be accessible for download on iOS or Android devices beyond that date.









Those who have the game installed by May 19 will still find great enjoyment in the current content, including cross-platform advancement between PC, Xbox, and mobile. Activision has announced, however, that there will be no refunds for unspent money; no future seasonal upgrades, social features, or in-app purchases (COD Points and Black Cell bundles).

Official Rationale and Statements

Activision said in a post on X that sharing development technologies with the successful PC and console editions VGC, Warzone Mobile “has not met our expectations with mobile‑first players.”

The company thanked the community for their commitment and said, “We really value your enthusiasm for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. We will be simplifying the game’s scope going forward to validate the wind-down of support.”

Player Transition and Incentives

To ease the transition, Activision is offering incentives in Call of Duty: Mobile: players who link their Warzone Mobile accounts will receive bonus COD Points equal to twice their unspent balance.

All unlocked weapons, cosmetics, and battle pass progress will carry over to Call of Duty: Mobile and the traditional Warzone on console and PC, ensuring that player investments remain valuable across the franchise.

With Warzone Mobile winding down, Activision appears to be consolidating its mobile efforts around Call of Duty: Mobile, which continues to receive regular updates and maintains strong engagement metrics.

Executives have hinted at leveraging lessons learned from Warzone Mobile to enhance content and features in Call of Duty: Mobile, potentially integrating Warzone‑style modes in future updates.