Adobe To Introduce New Ai Powered Image Editing Features To Photoshop

Adobe, the renowned photo editing software, is set to bring additional AI-based image editing and enhancing features to Photoshop through Firefly models.

The company announced today that it is launching an image upscaling feature, a Photoshop object blending, and an improved object remover.

The firm stated that the Generative Upscale feature will upscale an image to 8 megapixels. This applies to restored details in old photos, upscale images to create prints, or implementing assets for different platforms.

In 2024, Adobe previewed Project Perfect Blend, a feature that adjusts the color, shadows, and lighting of new objects added to an image.

New AI-Features

Adobe is now launching this feature under the Harmonize banner, where you can insert an object into a scene, erase the background, and ask Photoshop to apply Firefly models to color correct, light, shadow, and visual tones to make the object match the scene.

The company is also introducing a better object removal tool. Earlier, when you would remove the object by using generative fill, the tool would take into consideration the entire scene to fill the gap of the removed object, and sometimes that used to create unwanted artefacts in the image.

The company has redesigned the algorithm so that it only removes the object and fills the gap with the background.

During a demo, when Adobe Photoshop’s product management director, Joel Baer, attempted to delete a tiny bowl of Pico de Gallo from a photo using an older version of object removal, the tool simply appended a green blob. The updated version removed the object effectively and filled the space with the background.

Additions to Photoshop

Adobe is also introducing a number of small additions to Photoshop, such as an improved method of placing assets in a shared and structured area.

The company allows you to select which version of the Firefly model you wish to use when making use of AI capabilities.

“We have talked to photographers, designers, and content creators to understand what the pain points are in their workflows and what slows them down. These new features will help them save time, remove friction from their workflows, and take on some of the time-consuming tasks on their behalf,” Shambhavi Kadam, senior director of product management for Photoshop, said in a briefing.

The Generative Upscale, Harmonize, and enhanced object removal capabilities are in beta for desktop and web Photoshop. The Harmonize capability is also present within the new Photoshop iOS app via an early access program.