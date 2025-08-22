Google has expanded its AI Mode in Search to over 180 countries, offering users a new, enhanced experience. Previously limited to a select few regions like the US, India, and the UK, this mode is now available globally, though it requires the device language to be set to English.

In addition to broadening its reach, Google has introduced Project Mariner, which empowers AI Mode with agentic capabilities. This allows the AI to perform tasks on your behalf. For example, you can ask Google to make dinner reservations, and it will search the web, check availability, and offer suitable times, streamlining the process. This feature, however, is currently exclusive to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US and must be activated via Google Search Labs.

AI Mode now integrates Search, Knowledge Graph, and Google Maps data to deliver more personalized results based on past interactions. Google has partnered with services like OpenTable, Resy, and Ticketmaster to enhance its offerings. Additionally, users can share their AI Mode searches with friends and family in the US, allowing others to ask follow-up questions.