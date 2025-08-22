Google is reshaping its Search experience with a major update to AI Mode, now rolling out across 180 countries and territories. The expansion, however, remains limited to English for the time being and excludes the European Union.

AI is transforming Google Search into a more practical tool, helping you ask questions and complete tasks with ease. From today, AI Mode introduces advanced agentic and personalized features. These updates allow you to make faster progress on tasks and receive information tailored to your specific interests.

According to the source, with this upgrade, Google isn’t just widening availability; it is also giving AI Mode new practical abilities. The first wave focuses on restaurant reservations, a feature designed to help users save time and make smarter dining choices.

Instead of browsing multiple apps or websites, users can now ask AI Mode for a reservation tailored to their needs. They may specify details such as party size, location, preferred cuisine, date, and time.

The system then searches across several booking platforms, checks real-time availability, and delivers a shortlist of suitable restaurants. Once a choice is made, a direct booking link is provided, making the process smooth and fast.

Google has already partnered with leading platforms, including OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, and Booksy. These integrations lay the foundation for more than just dining. Soon, the same technology will cover local service appointments and event ticketing, making AI Mode a hub for everyday planning.

For now, the full experience is available in the United States through the Search Labs program. Users subscribed to Google AI Ultra can access the “Agentic capabilities” experiment and get personalized recommendations based on their activity in Search and Maps. Ask for a birthday party spot, and AI Mode will suggest options aligned with your previous searches and preferences, giving results that feel more relevant.

Another new addition is the Share function, currently limited to US users. It allows search results generated in AI Mode to be shared instantly with friends or colleagues.

Google says this will help with collaborative tasks like planning trips or organizing events. Users also keep control, with the option to delete shared links whenever they choose.