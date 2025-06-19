By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ai To Power Apples Next Gen Chip Development

Apple is exploring the use of generative artificial intelligence to speed up the design of its custom silicon chips, a move that could significantly enhance its hardware development process.



The update came directly from Johny Srouji, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, during a private address in Belgium last month.

Srouji made the remarks while accepting an award from Imec, a renowned independent semiconductor R&D hub that collaborates with top global chipmakers.

In his speech, Srouji traced Apple’s chip journey from its first A4 chip in the iPhone (2010) to the most advanced processors now powering Mac desktops and the Vision Pro headset. He emphasized that a core lesson from Apple’s chip evolution is the importance of adopting the latest design technologies, including tools from electronic design automation (EDA) leaders like Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys.



These EDA firms are currently racing to integrate AI capabilities into their platforms, a shift that aligns with Apple’s interest.

“Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time,” Srouji stated, noting the productivity advantages such tools could bring.

Another crucial insight shared by Srouji was Apple’s bold strategy during its 2020 transition from Intel chips to Apple Silicon for Macs. The company took an all-or-nothing approach, making no contingency or split-lineup plans. The shift required a massive software effort and deep internal coordination.

“Moving the Mac to Apple Silicon was a huge bet for us. There was no backup plan… so we went all in,” Srouji noted.

What does it mean for Apple’s future?

Apple’s growing focus on generative AI for chip design signals a future where AI tools play a central role in creating faster, more efficient processors. As EDA software continues to evolve, this strategy may help Apple maintain its competitive edge in both performance and innovation.

With AI driving chip advancements, Apple is likely preparing for next-gen devices that are smarter, faster, and more seamlessly integrated with its broader ecosystem.

