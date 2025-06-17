By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Quietly Releases Ios 26 Beta 2 0 With Smart Storage

Apple quietly released the second developer beta of iOS 26 just three days after the first went live. This is an extremely unusual move, especially given that Apple typically waits at least two weeks before releasing another beta. The update is not merely a bug fix. It introduces smart storage, which is one of the most highly anticipated features of iOS 26.



While Apple announced many improvements in iOS 26 at the recent WWDC 2025 event, smart storage stands out as one of the most noteworthy. It helps iPhone users manage storage more effectively by automatically deleting cached data and rarely used apps when space runs low. This intelligent system runs in the background, ensuring your device functions efficiently without requiring manual cleanups.

iOS 26 Smart Storage Now Available on iPhone 15 and 16 Models

The new iOS 26 smart storage feature is currently exclusive to users with iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series models. If you are using an older iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 or earlier, you will not see the update appear in your developer beta. This selective rollout suggests Apple is testing performance on newer hardware before expanding support.

Smart storage will be especially useful for users who frequently run out of space due to apps, media, and system files. Instead of constantly deleting files, users can now rely on iOS to manage unused items in the background. This will be a game changer for people who do not regularly maintain their phone’s storage manually.



Apple Pushes Early Build Ahead of Schedule

Apple’s rapid release of iOS 26 beta, especially before the public rollout in July, is extremely unusual. The early inclusion of iOS 26 smart storage demonstrates the critical importance of this feature in the upcoming update. Apple has confirmed that the feature is present in Beta 1.2 and will continue to refine it based on developer feedback.

Users are looking forward to seeing how this new system performs in a variety of iPhone models and usage scenarios when public testing begins next month.

