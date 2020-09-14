Aima Baig & Azfar Rehman Join vivo as Brand Ambassadors for the Y51 Smartphone

vivo, the leading global technology brand, announced Aima Baig, the renowned Pakistani singer and Azfar Rehman, the accredited actor as the brand ambassadors for vivo Y51 in Pakistan.

The duo will endorse the vivo Y51 smartphone that is going to be launched on September 15 in Pakistan. With this partnership, vivo aims to tap into a large pool of young audiences who can become part of the vivo family.

Both these ambassadors are accomplished artists and youth icons who have secured a niche in people’s hearts through their talent and passion, making them a perfect match for the brand essence and preserve the young spirit of vivo.

This announcement comes ahead of vivo’s Y51 launch in Pakistan, which would be a perfect blend of elegance, style, and innovation.

Y51 will be featuring a one-of-a-kind diamond-shaped 48MP AI Quad Camera, super crisp FHD+ Ace AMOLED Display and In-Display Fingerprint Scanning along with 18W Fast Charging.

As a youth-centric brand, vivo ensures that all its products are specially crafted to meet the needs of a young audience passionate for innovation. vivo has repeatedly proven itself to be a trendsetter in the technology industry while keeping a nook for brilliance at heart.

“vivo stands for innovation, trendsetting design and excellence. We believe these are also the qualities epitomized by Aima Baig and Azfar Rehman, whose spirit of pursuing their passion has made them one of Pakistan’s biggest youth icons. We are delighted to have them as our ambassadors for Y51.” said Mr. Zohair Chohan, the Brand Manager for vivo in Pakistan.

“Working closely with local celebrities and influencers is a part of our global brand strategy. With Aima and Azfar joining us, we believe that our vivo family will grow further.” he added.

This year vivo marks the completion of three years in Pakistan. Exemplifying its commitment to bringing best-in-class smartphones in Pakistan, vivo introduced its customers to the several notable ‘Firsts’ global innovations and exemplary technologies, from the World’s First FullView™ Display to the In-Display Fingerprint Scanning and Pop-Up Cameras.

In a short time, vivo has adapted quickly to understand and anticipate the ever-changing needs of young smartphone users for trendsetting technologies, pro-photography features, and elevated mobile experiences.

