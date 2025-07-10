Air Arabia Secures Approval For New Routes In Pakistan

UAE’s budget airline, Air Arabia, is all set to boost its footprint in Pakistan, following the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) green light for expanded flight operations across multiple cities.

Starting July 17, 2025, Air Arabia will operate seven weekly flights to Sialkot International Airport. This marks a major increase from its previous schedule. The airline has also received approval to run five weekly flights to both Multan and Faisalabad. These additions will strengthen air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE.

The CAA granted these permissions after receiving formal approvals from the Pakistani government. This reflects strong bilateral support for expanding aviation ties.

The move meets rising travel demand, especially from the large Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE. It also comes just ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Industry experts believe the expansion will not only improve travel convenience for passengers but also bolster trade and economic exchanges between Pakistan and the Gulf region. Air Arabia’s extended services are anticipated to make business and cargo movement more efficient.

While approving the new routes, the CAA reiterated that all operations must adhere to existing aviation safety and regulatory protocols. The emphasis on compliance underscores Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring secure and standardized air travel.