Airbnb App redesign brings super new features

Airbnb has been shaking up the travel industry since its 2007 debut, and now, with its annual Summer Release event, the company is unveiling a major Airbnb app redesign. This latest update aims to simplify navigation and enrich user experiences, transforming the platform into more than just a booking app.

One of the most anticipated features is Airbnb Services, a new addition that addresses the gap between Airbnb stays and hotel amenities. From booking a personal trainer to hiring a private chef, these services bring professional convenience straight to your doorstep—whether you’re traveling or at home.

With Services, guests can now schedule everything from massages and manicures to catered meals and hair treatments. Airbnb is rolling this out in 260 cities at launch, and all providers go through a rigorous vetting process, including verification of roughly 10 years of experience and necessary certifications. These offerings are visible right within the newly redesigned Airbnb app and start at $50 in the U.S. (around £40 in the UK and AU$80 in Australia, though official rates are pending).

Even more compelling, you don’t need to book a stay to use Airbnb Services. This positions Airbnb as a broader lifestyle tool—whether you’re hiring a photographer for a party or booking a hibachi chef for a night in with friends.

Airbnb Doubles Down on Everyday Use Beyond Travel

Next to Services in the revamped app is Airbnb Experiences, where users can book immersive local activities. Whether it’s a cooking class led by a Michelin-star chef, a workout with a fitness expert, or a guided historical tour, Experiences aim to make trips unforgettable. These are set to launch in 650 cities globally.

Some high-end experiences fall under a new category called Airbnb Originals. These could include once-in-a-lifetime events like playing volleyball with an Olympian or enjoying BBQ with Patrick Mahomes. While pricing remains unannounced, many Originals may be offered as part of contests rather than bookings.

The Airbnb app redesign ties everything together. With a fresh interface, it bundles bookings, services, and experiences into a single itinerary with reminders and suggestions. Users can now search for homes, services, and experiences simultaneously, backed by a new tech stack built for scalability.

Airbnb’s broader strategy is clear: become a year-round lifestyle app rather than a tool for occasional travel. “Expanding into services makes a great deal of sense,” said Carolina Milanesi, President and Principal Analyst at Creative Strategies. “It allows for a richer experience and keeps Airbnb relevant beyond just the stay.”

With the Airbnb app redesign now live, users are encouraged to update and explore its latest features—whether they’re booking a villa abroad or planning a relaxing staycation at home.