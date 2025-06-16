Airlines Halt Flights Amid Escalating Israel Iran Conflict

As conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, several international and regional airlines have temporarily suspended flights to key Middle Eastern destinations, citing security risks and airspace concerns.







Amid growing unrest, Flydubai has confirmed that flights to Israel, Iran, and Iraq will remain suspended until June 20. The airline has also paused services to St. Petersburg and Minsk until June 17, while connections to Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria are suspended until June 16.

Qatar Airways has taken similar steps, suspending all flights to Iran, Iraq, and Syria until further notice. The impacted cities include Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz in Iran; Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Najaf in Iraq; and Damascus in Syria.

Germany’s national airline, Lufthansa, has halted operations to several destinations, including Israel, Iran, Iraq, Oman, and Lebanon. Flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran are grounded until July 31, while services to Amman, Baghdad, and Beirut are suspended until June 20.







From the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have both suspended flights to Tel Aviv, with the latter extending the suspension until June 22.

In Turkey, Pegasus Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Iran until June 19. Flights to Iraq are suspended until June 16. The airline also warned of possible disruptions to Lebanon and Jordan routes. Passengers are advised to check flight schedules before going to the airport.

El Al and Israeli Authorities Respond

Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines, has extended the suspension of its flights until at least June 19, with additional cancellations affecting several European destinations through June 23. The move follows the closure of Israeli airspace after recent missile attacks from Iran.

El Al emphasized its readiness to restart operations once given clearance:

“Once approvals are received from the relevant security and aviation authorities, we will do everything possible to allow as many Israelis as possible to return home, gradually resume our regular flight schedule and operate rescue flights from destinations near Israel,” the airline stated.

The Israel National Security Council (NSC) has issued a Level 4 travel advisory. It strongly discourages non-essential travel through Egypt’s Sinai and Jordan, even though both borders remain open.

This wave of flight suspensions marks the most significant aviation disruption in the region since the October 2023 Israel-Gaza conflict. During that time, numerous international carriers had suspended services to Tel Aviv. Most of those routes had only recently been restored before this fresh wave of instability.

Airlines are advising passengers to stay updated through official communication channels. Flight schedules remain highly fluid and may change at the last minute due to the evolving security situation.