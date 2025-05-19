PIA Launches Direct Lahore–Paris Flights, dates Announced

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a new milestone in its international operations with the launch of a direct flight route from Lahore to Paris, starting June 18.







According to a PIA spokesperson, the new Lahore–Paris route will feature one flight per week, adding to the airline’s existing two weekly flights between Islamabad and Paris.

The airline believes this expansion will “enhance travel convenience for passengers” and help generate foreign exchange, strengthening the carrier’s international presence and economic impact.

PIA resumed its European services earlier in 2024 after a four-and-a-half-year suspension. The return was marked by flight PK-749, which departed from Islamabad to Paris, carrying 330 passengers and 14 crew members. The restart was celebrated at Islamabad International Airport with an official inaugural ceremony.







The ceremony was attended by Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, and senior representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan Airport Authority. Their presence signified the government’s active support for the national carrier’s efforts to reclaim its international footprint.

In recent parliamentary proceedings, Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar noted that “Pakistan International Airlines has been profitable since March 2024.”

She highlighted that PIA had not only managed to stabilize financially but also resumed flights to the European Union, including its ongoing Paris service.