By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 7 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Airpods Pro 3 Launch Expected This Fall With Health Sensor

Apple is expected to announce the AirPods Pro 3 at its fall event, according to supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo and multiple industry reports. The new earbuds are likely to arrive before the end of the year and to join Apple’s other seasonal product updates.

The AirPods Pro 3 Launch is expected to include health features. Reports say Apple will add a heart rate monitor to the earbuds. This feature follows the health sensor introduced earlier in the Powerbeats Pro 2 and aims to expand Apple’s wearables health suite.

Design and charging case changes are also expected. Industry sources indicate the AirPods Pro 3 case will be smaller and pairing will be smoother. A new Apple audio chip is likely to improve connectivity and may bring modest audio and battery gains. These updates will focus on comfort and daily use rather than dramatic design shifts.

A larger hardware leap is forecast for 2026. Kuo and other analysts say Apple plans a future model with tiny infrared cameras. Those cameras could support gesture controls depth sensing and closer integration with Apple Intelligence and Apple Vision Pro. The 2026 models may target advanced spatial features that require new sensors.

Not all improvements will be major on this release. Reports from industry insiders suggest no large audio or active noise cancellation overhaul in the immediate update. Apple may reserve major audio breakthroughs for later models while delivering stable iterative upgrades now.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

OpenAI
OpenAI Denies California Exit Amid Restructuring Probe
Govt Allocates Rs 1 97b For Uk Scholarships Via Pak Uk Gateway
Canada Opens Graduate Research Scholarship 2026 for Pak
Yamaha Unique Hike Motorcycle Prices After Budget 2025 26
Yamaha Officially Ends Motorcycle Production in Pakistan
Pakistan And Turkiye To Boost Agriculture Food And Health Cooperation
Pakistan and Türkiye to Boost Agriculture Food and Health Cooperation
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Govt to Replace Old Power Meters with Smart Meters
Nums Sets New Mdcat Date Due To Flood Disruption
MDCAT 2025 Postponement Urged Amid Flood Crisis
Pakistan Railways
Multan Train Services Disrupted as Floods Threaten Rail Links
Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers
KP Introduces Licensing Requirement for All Teachers
Nic Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
NIC Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
changan Alsvin Black Series
Changan Launches Alsvin Black Series in Pakistan with New Features
Govt Weighs New Taxes To Fund Islamabads Jinnah Medical Complex
Govt Weighs New Taxes to Fund Islamabad’s Jinnah Medical Complex
Pakistan
Amnesty Alleges Pakistan Using Firewall, Phone Tapping to Spy on Citizens
Pta 3 Year Survey Exposes Complaints And Telco Service Gaps
PTA 3-Year Survey Exposes Complaints and Telco Service Gaps