Airpods Pro 3 Launch Expected This Fall With Health Sensor

Apple is expected to announce the AirPods Pro 3 at its fall event, according to supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo and multiple industry reports. The new earbuds are likely to arrive before the end of the year and to join Apple’s other seasonal product updates.

The AirPods Pro 3 Launch is expected to include health features. Reports say Apple will add a heart rate monitor to the earbuds. This feature follows the health sensor introduced earlier in the Powerbeats Pro 2 and aims to expand Apple’s wearables health suite.

Design and charging case changes are also expected. Industry sources indicate the AirPods Pro 3 case will be smaller and pairing will be smoother. A new Apple audio chip is likely to improve connectivity and may bring modest audio and battery gains. These updates will focus on comfort and daily use rather than dramatic design shifts.

A larger hardware leap is forecast for 2026. Kuo and other analysts say Apple plans a future model with tiny infrared cameras. Those cameras could support gesture controls depth sensing and closer integration with Apple Intelligence and Apple Vision Pro. The 2026 models may target advanced spatial features that require new sensors.

Not all improvements will be major on this release. Reports from industry insiders suggest no large audio or active noise cancellation overhaul in the immediate update. Apple may reserve major audio breakthroughs for later models while delivering stable iterative upgrades now.