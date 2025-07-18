Akd Group Acquires 27 Pc Hotels Stake In Major Move

AKD Group Holding (Private) Limited has acquired a significant 27.95% PC Hotels stake in Pakistan Services Limited (PSX: PSEL), according to a recent stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The disclosure regarding the PC Hotels stake was made under Section 110 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Regulation 4(2) of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. It was submitted through a letter dated July 15, 2025.

Previously known as Aqeel Karim Dhedhi Securities (Private) Limited, AKD Group Holding officially notified Pakistan Services Limited of the acquisition. In response, PSEL released the information in compliance with regulatory obligations outlined in Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book.

Pakistan Services Limited is primarily engaged in the hospitality industry and operates the well-known Pearl Continental Hotels chain across the country. Additionally, the company owns a small property in Lahore that runs under a budget hotel model. PSEL also grants franchises the right to use its trademark and the “Pearl Continental” brand name.

This strategic acquisition of a 27.95% PC Hotels stake signals AKD Group’s growing interest in the hospitality sector and could potentially reshape the ownership dynamics of one of Pakistan’s most prominent hotel chains.