By Manik Aftab ⏐ 58 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Akd Group Acquires 27 Pc Hotels Stake In Major Move

AKD Group Holding (Private) Limited has acquired a significant 27.95% PC Hotels stake in Pakistan Services Limited (PSX: PSEL), according to a recent stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The disclosure regarding the PC Hotels stake was made under Section 110 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Regulation 4(2) of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. It was submitted through a letter dated July 15, 2025.

Previously known as Aqeel Karim Dhedhi Securities (Private) Limited, AKD Group Holding officially notified Pakistan Services Limited of the acquisition. In response, PSEL released the information in compliance with regulatory obligations outlined in Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book.

Pakistan Services Limited is primarily engaged in the hospitality industry and operates the well-known Pearl Continental Hotels chain across the country. Additionally, the company owns a small property in Lahore that runs under a budget hotel model. PSEL also grants franchises the right to use its trademark and the “Pearl Continental” brand name.

This strategic acquisition of a 27.95% PC Hotels stake signals AKD Group’s growing interest in the hospitality sector and could potentially reshape the ownership dynamics of one of Pakistan’s most prominent hotel chains.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tesla Unveils Larger Six Seater Model Y L For China

Tesla Unveils Larger Six-Seater Model Y L for China

Hackers Exploit Dns Blind Spot To Hide Stealthy Malware

Hackers Exploit DNS Blind Spot to Hide Stealthy Malware

Honor

HONOR to Introduce New AI-Focused Smartphone in Pakistan

Trilateral Deal Signed For Uzbekistan Afghanistan Pakistan Railway Project

Trilateral Deal Signed for Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project

104 Business Compliance Reforms Get Cabinet Bodys Nod

104 Business Compliance Reforms Get Cabinet Body’s Nod

Spotify Family Plan Now Includes Audiobook Access For All

Spotify Family Plan Now Includes Audiobook Access for All

Auto Financing Hits Rs276 6bn But Loan Cap And Car Prices Raise Concerns

Car loan growth hits Rs276.6bn despite financing challenges

Apple Iphone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Will Arrive in New Color Options

Netflix Embraces Generative Ai In Original Series To Cut Costs

Netflix Embraces Generative AI in Original Series to Cut Costs

Meta Names Ai Executive Connor Hayes As New Head Of Threads

Meta Names AI Executive Connor Hayes as New Head of Threads

Perplexity Bets Big On India To Challenge Openais Ai Dominance

Perplexity Bets Big on India to Challenge OpenAI’s AI Dominance

Sadapay Vs Nayapay Which Digital Payment Service Is Right For You In 2025

Sadapay vs Nayapay: Which Digital Payment Service is Right for You in 2025?

Uber Invests In Lucid Nuro To Launch Premium Robotaxi Service

Uber invests in Lucid & Nuro to launch Premium Robotaxi Service