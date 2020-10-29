All motorways in Pakistan to get electric vehicle charging stations

During the signing of the MoU with UK-based EGV for the assembly of electric buses in Pakistan, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary revealed that the government will install vehicle charging stations on all motorways.

Mr. Chaudhary expressed his desire for Pakistan to adopt advanced technology like this during the course of the ceremony, as it was imperative to meet the modern-day challenges looming for the nation. As one of the largest and most successful bus manufacturing companies in the world, EGV will be working with Pakistan to manufacture electric buses and make them mainstream in the country.

He further stated that the plan to run electric buses would be started from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

He announced that 40% of all public buses in Pakistan would be shifted to electric in the next ten years. Moreover, he explained that in the next two to three years, the entire motorway network will be shifted to electric vehicle charging facility.

Almost three months ago, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) installed Islamabad’s first EV charging station. At the time of inauguration, the Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan told media that the government is planning to install 24 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The minister said the government is taking all steps to tackle the menace of air pollution.

The recent MoU with EGV, combined with the government’s plant to have electric vehicle charging station across all national motorways, comes as very welcome news for the country’s future.

