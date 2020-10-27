Ministry of Science & Tech signs MoU for the assembly of electric buses in Pakistan

Ministry of Science and Technology has officially signed a memorandum of understanding with EGV, a UK-based bus manufacturing company, for the introduction and assembly of electric buses in Pakistan.

Minister for Science and Tech Fawad Chaudhary expressed his desire for Pakistan to adopt advanced technology like this during the course of the ceremony, as it was imperative to meet the modern-day challenges looming for the nation. As one of the largest and most successful bus manufacturing companies in the world, EGV will be working with Pakistan to manufacture electric buses and make them mainstream in the country.

“This is our second contract of electric buses with a British company,” said Mr. Chaudhary on the occasion. He said Pakistan will compete with India soon in the field of electric buses.

He further stated that the plan to run electric buses would be started from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

He explained that in the next two to three years, the entire motorway network will be shifted to electric vehicle charging facility. He said all motorway networks will be shifted on electric vehicle charging in next two to three years.

The Minister went on urge the media to play a balancing role and promote these kinds of developments.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk