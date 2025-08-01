The Class 9th Result 2025 for all Punjab boards is expected to be announced soon, though no official confirmation has been issued yet. According to circulating reports, the results may be released on August 20 or August 22, with most boards likely to publish them around 10:00 AM on the day of declaration.

Students who appeared in this year’s 9th class exams will be able to check their results online through the official websites of their respective boards or via SMS.

Check Punjab Boards 9th Grade Result Online

Punjab Boards SMS Codes to Check Results

Lahore Board: 800291

Gujranwala Board: 800299

Rawalpindi Board: 800296

Multan Board: 800293

Sahiwal Board: 800292

Faisalabad Board: 800240

Sargodha Board: 800290

D.G. Khan Board: 800295

Bahawalpur Board: 800298

How to Check the Class 9th Result 2025

Visit the official website of your respective board. Enter your roll number in the designated result section. Alternatively, send your roll number via SMS to the code listed for your board.

Students are advised to double-check their result details for accuracy and save a copy for their records. Keep an eye out for further announcements regarding rechecking, supplementary exams, and Class 10th admissions.

For continued updates on the 9th Class result 2025, keep checking back with TechJuice.