By Manik Aftab ⏐ 27 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check

The Class 9th Result 2025 for all Punjab boards is expected to be announced soon, though no official confirmation has been issued yet. According to circulating reports, the results may be released on August 20 or August 22, with most boards likely to publish them around 10:00 AM on the day of declaration.

Students who appeared in this year’s 9th class exams will be able to check their results online through the official websites of their respective boards or via SMS.

Check Punjab Boards 9th Grade Result Online

Punjab Boards SMS Codes to Check Results

  • Lahore Board: 800291
  • Gujranwala Board: 800299
  • Rawalpindi Board: 800296
  • Multan Board: 800293
  • Sahiwal Board: 800292
  • Faisalabad Board: 800240
  • Sargodha Board: 800290
  • D.G. Khan Board: 800295
  • Bahawalpur Board: 800298

How to Check the Class 9th Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website of your respective board.
  2. Enter your roll number in the designated result section.
  3. Alternatively, send your roll number via SMS to the code listed for your board.

Students are advised to double-check their result details for accuracy and save a copy for their records. Keep an eye out for further announcements regarding rechecking, supplementary exams, and Class 10th admissions.

For continued updates on the 9th Class result 2025, keep checking back with TechJuice.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Vivo Iqoo Z10 Turbo+
Vivo iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Set to Launch Next Week with Massive Battery
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra Thin Vr Glasses Just 3 Mm Thick
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra-Thin VR Glasses Just 3 mm Thick
Hackers Exploit Critical Wordpress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Hackers Exploit Critical WordPress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Pakistan Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift With New Tax Concessions
Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift with New Tax Concessions
Apple
Apple Hits Major Milestone: 3 Billion iPhones Shipped Worldwide
Redmi 15 Series
Xiaomi Redmi 15 Series, Including 5G and 15C, Officially Debuts in Poland
Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market
PTA QoS Survey 2025: Jazz, Zong, Telenor Show Gains but Fail Full Compliance
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave In August Amid Breakout Signals
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave in August Amid Breakout Signals?
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra
You Can Now Apply for Govt Jobs with Latest NADRA Pak-ID Update
Pubg World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins 4thrives Among Top 16
PUBG World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins, 4Thrives Among Top 16
Pakistan And Us
Trump’s Oil Deal Clears Path for Pak-US Crypto Collaboration
Pta Cracks Down Facebook Leads Pakistans Digital Scam Epidemic
PTA Cracks Down: Facebook Leads Pakistan’s Digital Scam Epidemic
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal With U S Ending Middle East Reliance
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal with U.S., Ending Middle East Reliance