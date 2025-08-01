All Punjab Boards Class 9th Result 2025 Expected Date Revealed
The Class 9th Result 2025 for all Punjab boards is expected to be announced soon, though no official confirmation has been issued yet. According to circulating reports, the results may be released on August 20 or August 22, with most boards likely to publish them around 10:00 AM on the day of declaration.
Students who appeared in this year’s 9th class exams will be able to check their results online through the official websites of their respective boards or via SMS.
Check Punjab Boards 9th Grade Result Online
- Bahawalpur Board Result
- D.G. Khan Board Result
- Faisalabad Board Result
- Gujranwala Board Result
- Lahore Board Result
- Multan Board Result
- Rawalpindi Board Result
- Sahiwal Board Result
- Sargodha Board Result
Punjab Boards SMS Codes to Check Results
- Lahore Board: 800291
- Gujranwala Board: 800299
- Rawalpindi Board: 800296
- Multan Board: 800293
- Sahiwal Board: 800292
- Faisalabad Board: 800240
- Sargodha Board: 800290
- D.G. Khan Board: 800295
- Bahawalpur Board: 800298
How to Check the Class 9th Result 2025
- Visit the official website of your respective board.
- Enter your roll number in the designated result section.
- Alternatively, send your roll number via SMS to the code listed for your board.
Students are advised to double-check their result details for accuracy and save a copy for their records. Keep an eye out for further announcements regarding rechecking, supplementary exams, and Class 10th admissions.
For continued updates on the 9th Class result 2025, keep checking back with TechJuice.