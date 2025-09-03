By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 34 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honda Jacks Up Cd70 And Cg125 Prices In Pakistan

Atlas Honda has introduced the 2026 models of its CG125 series in Pakistan, offering buyers the CG125 (kick start), CG125S (self-start), and the premium CG125S Gold. While the core engine and frame remain unchanged, the new lineup features fresh graphics and updated color schemes.

Official Prices of 2026 Models

Variant Price (PKR)
CG125 (Kick Start) Rs. 238,500
CG125S (Self Start) Rs. 286,900
CG125S Gold Rs. 296,900

Easy Installments with Bank Alfalah

Customers can avail 0% markup installment plans via Bank Alfalah credit cards, ranging from 3 months to 36 months.

Variant 3-Month Plan 6-Month Plan 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months
CG125 79,500 39,750 24,529 17,514 14,164 11,329
CG125S 95,633 47,817 29,056 21,159 17,580 13,628
CG125S Gold 98,967 49,483 30,535 22,301 18,192 14,103

Note: Processing fees and FED may apply. Bookings require a 10% advance with delivery in up to 90 days.

Despite loyal fans praising the durability and resale value of the CG125, many riders expressed concerns about the lack of upgrades such as alloy wheels, digital meters, and better suspension, which are now common in rival bikes.

All variants are available at authorized Atlas Honda dealerships nationwide.

