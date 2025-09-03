All Three Honda Atlas CG125 Models Now Available On Installments
Atlas Honda has introduced the 2026 models of its CG125 series in Pakistan, offering buyers the CG125 (kick start), CG125S (self-start), and the premium CG125S Gold. While the core engine and frame remain unchanged, the new lineup features fresh graphics and updated color schemes.
Official Prices of 2026 Models
|Variant
|Price (PKR)
|CG125 (Kick Start)
|Rs. 238,500
|CG125S (Self Start)
|Rs. 286,900
|CG125S Gold
|Rs. 296,900
Easy Installments with Bank Alfalah
Customers can avail 0% markup installment plans via Bank Alfalah credit cards, ranging from 3 months to 36 months.
|Variant
|3-Month Plan
|6-Month Plan
|12 Months
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|CG125
|79,500
|39,750
|24,529
|17,514
|14,164
|11,329
|CG125S
|95,633
|47,817
|29,056
|21,159
|17,580
|13,628
|CG125S Gold
|98,967
|49,483
|30,535
|22,301
|18,192
|14,103
Note: Processing fees and FED may apply. Bookings require a 10% advance with delivery in up to 90 days.
Despite loyal fans praising the durability and resale value of the CG125, many riders expressed concerns about the lack of upgrades such as alloy wheels, digital meters, and better suspension, which are now common in rival bikes.
All variants are available at authorized Atlas Honda dealerships nationwide.