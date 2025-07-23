Amazon Acquires Bee To Power Next Gen Ai Wearables

Amazon has acquired Bee, an AI wearables startup known for its voice-recording bracelet and smart assistant features.

The acquisition was revealed by Bee co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo in a LinkedIn post, and later confirmed by Amazon. However, the tech giant clarified that “the deal has not yet closed.”

What Is Bee?

Bee makes an AI-powered wearable device, a $49.99 bracelet with a $19/month subscription, as well as an Apple Watch app. Its primary function is to record everything it hears, unless manually muted by the user. By capturing conversations, Bee aims to generate reminders, to-do lists, and notifications, offering users a seamless way to manage daily life through AI.

Zollo previously shared Bee’s long-term vision of creating a “cloud phone.” It is a digital twin of the user’s smartphone that has access to messages, events, and other app notifications.

Bee positions its product as a “trusted companion” designed to help users “reflect, remember, and move through the world more freely.” Unlike more expensive attempts like the $499 Humane AI Pin, Bee’s pricing is designed to attract curious users without the pressure of a high upfront cost.

Amazon’s Strategic AI Play

This move shows a major shift in Amazon’s AI strategy. The focus is moving from stationary voice assistants like Echo to mobile, personal AI companions. An Amazon spokesperson said Bee’s employees were offered jobs at Amazon. This highlights Amazon’s plan to absorb Bee’s talent and innovation.

While companies like Rabbit, Humane AI, OpenAI, Meta, and Apple are also venturing into AI-integrated wearables and glasses, Amazon’s acquisition of Bee sets it apart by focusing on ambient, voice-based AI experiences.

Privacy Questions Loom

With a device that “records everything it hears,” privacy concerns are inevitable. Bee has stated that audio recordings are not saved, stored, or used for AI training. Users can delete their data at any time. It also offers features to pause recording by topic or location, and is working on on-device AI processing to limit cloud dependency.

However, it’s uncertain whether these privacy protections will remain after the acquisition. Amazon has faced criticism over user data practices in the past. This includes sharing Ring camera footage with law enforcement without user consent or a warrant, and FTC claims of unrestricted access by employees to user videos.

As Amazon brings Bee into its portfolio, questions arise. Can it balance innovation with user privacy? Will it redefine the future of wearable AI?