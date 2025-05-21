Amazon Now Delivers With Drones In These Areas

Amazon users from Arizona or Texas can now get their products delivered within 60 minutes, with Amazon’s air drone delivery.







Amazon’s Prime Air drone delivery service has expanded its capabilities, with recent approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It can now deliver a wider range of items through drones, including iPhones, AirTags, and other Apple products.

In total, over 60,000 items are now eligible for drone delivery. Customers in eligible areas can now order anything that weighs under 5 pounds. Including popular Apple devices like iPhones, AirTags, and AirPods, alongside other electronics such as Samsung Galaxy cellphones, Ring doorbells, and even instant-read food thermometers.

Amazon aims to deliver these items within 60 minutes of checkout, making it a convenient option for urgent needs. Some deliveries have reportedly been as quick as 15-30 minutes.







To use the service, customers must be in one of the currently supported locations (College Station, Texas, and the West Valley area of Phoenix, Arizona). Amazon plans to expand to more cities and countries (like the UK and Italy) in the future.

If eligible, customers will see a drone delivery option at checkout on the Amazon website or app. They then select a preferred delivery spot at their address, such as a driveway or yard.

Amazon’s new MK30 drones will be at your service. These drones use satellite data and real-time sensors to identify delivery locations and avoid obstacles. They descend to about 13 feet above the ground to safely release the package.

Drone deliveries are only available during daylight hours and favorable weather conditions. Heavy winds or rain can prevent deliveries.It’d be much more convenient than before, as customers no longer need to place a QR code at their delivery location; the drone automatically knows where to go.