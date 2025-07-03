Amazon To Shut Down Freevee App By August

Amazon is officially phasing out its standalone Freevee app by August 2025, marking a major shift in its streaming strategy.

Users of the free, ad-supported service have begun receiving an in-app notice, confirming that Freevee content will now be available exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Video Becomes New Home for Freevee Content

As per the message to viewers, “Prime Video is the new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies and Live TV.”

Users are encouraged to continue watching their favorite Freevee Originals and other popular content, all for free, via the Prime Video app.

“Continue watching your favorite Free Originals and our library of hit movies, shows, and live TV on Prime Video for free, no subscription needed. Download Prime Video to get started and sign in with your Amazon account,” the notice reads.

The decision doesn’t come out of the blue. Amazon had already announced in November 2024 its intention to sunset the Freevee brand and migrate its content to Prime Video. At the time, Amazon explained that there would be “no change to the content available for Prime members”, while non-Prime users would still enjoy access to a “vast offering of free streaming content”, including select Amazon MGM Originals, licensed movies and shows, and numerous FAST Channels, all now housed under Prime Video.

Streamlining the User Experience

Amazon launched the service as “IMDb TV” in 2019 and rebranded it to Freevee in 2022. Additionally, it is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Austria. Amazon’s decision to consolidate streaming under a single platform likely stems from a strategic effort to simplify its offerings and provide a more unified viewing experience.

What’s Still Available?

While the Freevee name may be going away, its hit programming isn’t. Original series like the Emmy-nominated “Jury Duty,” popular crime drama “Bosch: Legacy,” and the long-running soap “Neighbours” will remain accessible on Prime Video, categorized under the “Watch for Free” section.

This announcement aligns with broader trends in the streaming industry. A recent Nielsen report revealed that streaming services surpassed both cable and broadcast TV in viewership for the first time in May. Free, ad-supported platforms played a significant role in this growth, with services like Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Tubi accounting for 5.7% of total TV viewing in the U.S.

As Amazon retires the Freevee app, it’s clear the company aims to strengthen Prime Video as a one-stop hub for both paid and free entertainment, streamlining access without sacrificing content variety.