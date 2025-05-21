AMD Announces Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series Chips for HEDTs

AMD has unveiled its Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series, codenamed “Shimada Peak,” at Computex 2025 as their most ambitious gambit. These chips are particularly focused on high‑end desktops (HEDTs) and professional workstation markets.







All chips leverage the new Zen 5 architecture, delivering higher clock speeds, expanded cache, AVX‑512 support, and up to 350 W TDP to tackle demanding AI, rendering, and compute‑intensive workflows.

Threadripper 9000: What’s the Lineup?

The lineup splits into two distinct segments: the Threadripper Pro 9000 WX series and the non‑Pro Threadripper 9000 series.

The Pro segment anchors with the Threadripper Pro 9995WX, packing 96 cores, 192 threads, and boosting to 5.4 GHz, coupled with 384 MB of L3 cache and eight‑channel DDR5 support. These chips offer 128 PCIe 5 lanes and enhanced enterprise features, targeting professional content creation and AI‑driven workloads.







The non‑Pro lineup culminates with the 9980X flagship, delivering 64 cores and 128 threads with clock speeds up to 5.3 GHz and 48 PCIe 5 lanes. Mid‑range variants span from 12‑core to 64‑core SKUs, catering to enthusiasts who need high core counts without pro‑grade manageability features.

Threadripper 9000 Key Specifications and Innovations

Zen 5 Microarchitecture : Enhanced per‑core performance, better power efficiency, and support for AVX‑512 instructions to accelerate AI and scientific workloads.

Cache Configuration : Up to 384 MB L3 cache (32 MB per CCD) and 96 MB L2 cache spread across CCDs to reduce memory latency in multithreaded scenarios.

TDP and Cooling : All Threadripper 9000 chips maintain a 350 W thermal design power, ensuring sustained high‑performance under heavy loads.

PCIe 5 and DDR5: Expanded I/O with up to 128 PCIe 5 lanes and eight‑channel DDR5-5600 memory on Pro models, and four‑channel DDR5 plus 48 PCIe 5 lanes on non‑Pro SKUs.

Performance and Use Cases

Benchmarks indicate that Threadripper 9000 Pro processors are the most effective in multithreaded rendering, simulation, and artificial intelligence training chores. The processing prowess is to such a degree that experts believe it will surpass Intel’s HEDT offerings.

The large core counts and AVX-512 compatibility make them the best solution for data scientists, video editors, gamers and 3D artists.

Availability and Roadmap

AMD confirmed that the full Threadripper 9000 family will launch in July 2025, with pricing and specific model availability to be announced closer to release. Early shipping manifests have already revealed 16‑ and 12‑core Pro SKUs entering validation stages, hinting at a staggered rollout to cover a wide performance and price spectrum.

Market Implications

By pushing core counts to 96 and integrating high‑speed I/O and AI acceleration, AMD solidifies its HEDT and workstation leadership, widening the gap over Intel’s Sapphire Rapids‑X and upcoming Meteor Lake‑X lines.

The Threadripper 9000 series underscores AMD’s “Zen Everywhere” strategy, ensuring that both professional and enthusiast users benefit from its latest architectural advances.