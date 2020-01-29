An Airways startup is planning to launch in Pakistani Aviation market soon

A new aircraft company designated as K2 Airways is all set to start flying in the country for domestic purposes. The airline is based in Karachi and evaluating its routes in the country for now. The airways will also cover destinations like Chitral, Skardu, and Islamabad in the country. K2 airways are also aiming to fly internationally in times to come

The company is going to use Rusada’s Envision MRO software in each of its fleets. According to the aviation authority of Pakistan, the airways start-up will begin operating in April or May of 2020.

The selected modules by Rusada accumulated in the fleets are as follows:

Line Maintenance Flight Operations Human Resources Fleet Management



According to the CEO of the company Tariq Raja this state of the art solution will enhance the company’s reputation and will help them in entering the fleet market with a bang.

Tariq said while addressing a ceremony held in Dubai: “We are looking to be as streamlined as possible when it comes to our operations, so we wanted to adopt one all-inclusive solution rather than several. This being said, there will always be the need to integrate with some form of the external system, and ENVISION’s modern architecture makes this simple and painless, allowing our team to focus on other things.”

K2 Airways secured the license in 2019 by the Government of Pakistan, the only reason why the flight hadn’t been commercial is that it is opting for securing the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC). The CEO also said initially the company wants to fly charter and cargo air crafts before venturing into scheduled domestic and international flights for passengers. Once the airline service comes into running the passengers can book the flight via online portal too.

