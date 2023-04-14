An Electric Bike With Swappable Battery Coming In Pakistan:Magvus EV

ZYP Technologies, a Pakistani startup, plans to bring an electric bike with a swappable battery to Pakistan-Magvus. The new EV is designed and manufactured in Lahore To provide a cleaner and greener country with zero-emissions

According to Horsepower Pakistan, ZYP Technologies also works on Swappable battery stations. The stations will allow customers to swap their batterie within 2 minutes. This will save them time and help them leave their battery to charge.

The electric bike will be a game-changer in the Pakistani EV market. The bike features a swappable battery, making it an innovative, eco-friendly and practical mode of transportation.

In addition, it’s an ideal choice for customers to save time and money as it works on a cutting-edge lithium-ion battery that offers a range of up to 150 kilometres on a single charge.

ZYP Technologies has taken the initiative to bring something innovative to Pakistan. If ZYP technologies go through this, Magvus EV will be Pakistan’s first EV with a swappable battery.

However, countries like India and the U.S. are already enjoying electric EVs with Swappable batteries.

Magvus EV Features

The new EV with a Swappable battery has features that make it different. It has the following features:

IP67 Waterproof motor

Lithium battery specifically designed to serve 5+ years

100km/h is the fastest speed

0-60km/h in 6 seconds

120 km economy mode range

Digital display that offers real-time data on speed

Safety ride accommodated with modern features

Though the company has not revealed much about the new Magvus, people think that ZYP Technologies will release more details as it approaches the actual launch.

Price

Hence, the prices remain confidential, and the company has not disclosed them. Therefore, it would be pointless to guess anything at this stage. Moreover, as we know, the country’s economic situation keeps worsening, and automative batteries or vehicles need more maintenance and technology.

Safety And Security

Magvus-an electric swappable battery bike, uses modern safety features, including anti-lock braking system ABS.

Not only this, but the bike also has front and rear disc brakes that help from accidents and significant injuries.

The Future Of Motorcycling In Pakistan

The new EV is something more than an electric bike. The new EV has a recharge time of 3.5-4 hours or the option to swap the battery in just 2 minutes.

Creation of ZYP technologies provides an environmentally friendly and practical solution for urban transportation.

Alas, the new EV is set to redefine the electric bike market in Pakistan. The bike is featured impressive performance and built-in safety features. As we know, Pakistan is moving towards a more sustainable future. The new Magvus will significantly improve the country’s transportation system.

