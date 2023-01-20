Anglo-US Group Completes Test Flight Of Propeller Aircraft Powered By Hydrogen

Anglo-US Group, an aircraft company, has completed its first test flight of an aircraft. The aircraft is partially run by Hydrogen fuel cells.

On Thursday, the 10-minute flight by ZeroAvia took place in Gloucestershire using a modified 19-seat Dornier 228 propeller line.

In keeping with the start-up, it was the largest plane runs by a Hydrogen-electric engine.

Val Miftakhov, behind ZeroAvia in 2017, the check flight as a “historic day for sustainable aviation.” He also said that technology can utilize in ” business use in a few quick years.”

Undoubtedly, the aerospace industry is constantly working hard and trying to produce high-tech aircraft and planes. It wouldn’t be wrong if we say it’s working from ‘sustainable aviation fuels’ to electric batteries and hydrogen.

As we know, flying is one of the most challenging industries to decarbonize. Aviation was responsible for 2.4% of global emissions before the pandemic forced the grounding of many planes.

However, there are still disagreements related to the industry on how quickly it is achieving the hydrogen propeller flight.

Hence, there is a growing agreement that it will play a role in powering a short-to-medium haul craft.

Since its beginnings, ZeroAvia has received approximately $150 million in funding from high-profile investors. The high profile includes Jeff Bezos, an owner of Amazon, and Bill Gates-an owner of Microsoft. Moreover, it has partnered with companies such as British Airways, United Airlines, and Shell, which supplies it with hydrogen.

ZeroAvia is a high-profile Aircraft company in which two-thirds of its employees are from the UK, through the enterprise in California.

Previously, ZeroAvia carried out various check flights on smaller propeller planes. The company aims to build a 9-19 seat turboprop specifically for business flights by 2025. Moreover, it has planned to have a 40-80 seat plane getting into service by 2027.

Moreover, the corporate retrofitted the Dornier aircraft with a full-sized prototype hydrogen-electric engine on the left wing for the check flight.

How Does It Work?

The tanks containing the hydrogen and gasoline cell energy ear programmers have been housed within the plane’s cabin.

According to Miftakhov, the corporate had already acquired 1,500 pre-orders for its engines. Together with 600-700 for the scale examined throughout Thursday’s flight.

Moreover, the company will announce its launch operators shortly. It will happen to assist full-scale commercialization of its engines.

Thursday’s flight was half funded by the UK government’s HY Flyer II project, by the Aerospace Technology Institute. The institute provides state funding for industry innovation.

The flight was named a “hugely exciting vision of the future-guilt-free flying and a big step forward for zero-emission air travel.”

