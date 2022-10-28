Another Decrease In The Number Of Cellphone Users To 600,000 For The Second Consecutive Month

According to the data revealed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in September 2022, the number of cellphone users and teledensity decreased for the second consecutive month in Pakistan.

Though, at the end of August 2022, there were still 194.75 million cellphone users in Pakistan. But, now, if we analyze September 2022, the number of cellphone subscribers has dropped to 194.14 million. They likewise hint at the notion that cellphone users in Pakistan decreased by 0.61 million.

Meanwhile, the cellular mobile teledensity dropped from 88.21 % by August 2022 to 87.98 % by the end of September 2022. By the end of September, the number of individuals with a phone dropped to 89.4 %, contrasting with August’s 89.17%.

Besides, the number of 3G and 4G customers in Pakistan increased by the end of September compared to August. There was a 0.75 million increase in 3G and 4G customers from 119.84 million to 120.59 million.

Moreover, the Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) revealed that 54.65% of Americans were using a monthly NGMS plan till the end of September. So the number of Americans using a monthly NGMS plan increased by 54.35 % at the end of August.

On the other hand, the number of Jazz 3G subscribers decreased from 5.653 million. By the end of August to 5.456 million by the end of September. So, the decrease is 0.197 million. While the number of Jazz 4G users increased to 40.48 million in September, which was 39.965 at the end of August.

In comparison, the number of Zong’s 3G users was 3.023 million till the end of August. Whereas, at the end of September, they were 2.933 million. When Zong’s 3G users decreased, their 4G users also increased, like Jazz’s. The Zong 4G users at the end of August were 30.218 million. As they were 30.571 million by the end of September.

Therefore, there was also a decrease in Telenor 3G users. Thus, there were 3.365 million at the end of August, but it increased by 3.260 million at the end of September. The number of Telenor 4G users also increased, like Jazz and Zong’s,. The count is from 22.523 million at till end of August to 22.534 million at the end of September.

Similarly, the Ufone 3G users also decreased in September to 3.219 million. Comparing with 3.398 million users at the end of August. However, there was a 0.411 million increase in Ufone 4G users. There were only 10.292 million Ufone 4G users at the end of August, contrasting with the 10.703 million at the end of September.

