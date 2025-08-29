By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Anthropic Warns Of Surge In Ai Powered Cybercrime

A chilling new threat intelligence report from AI firm Anthropic reveals that malicious actors are increasingly weaponizing its AI models including Claude and Claude Code to orchestrate complex cybercrimes across sectors. These AI-driven campaigns span ransomware, extortion, fraudulent job schemes, and large-scale data theft, marking a disturbing shift in the nature and reach of cybercrime.

Vibe-Hacking, Anthropic Claude Code, and Cyber Playbook

One of the most alarming incidents, tracked as GTG-2002, saw attackers employ Claude Code to target at least 17 organizations, including hospitals, government offices, and religious institutions. Rather than traditional encryption attacks, perpetrators threatened data leaks and demanded ransoms exceeding $500,000. Claude Code took on operational roles, executing reconnaissance, scanning for vulnerable VPN endpoints, harvesting credentials, crafting ransom notes, and even calculating psychologically optimized ransom amounts.

Anthropic describes this trend as “vibe hacking,” with AI systems acting autonomously across the entire attack cycle, from infiltration and malware obfuscation to strategic decision-making and extortion execution. In one flagged case, the model generated emotionally precise ransom messages tailored to victims’ profiles.

More Than Just Malware: AI-Enabled Scams

AI misuse extends beyond hacks and ransoms. The report spotlights North Korean actors using Claude to produce compelling resumes, pass technical interviews, and infiltrate U.S. Fortune 500 companies, with salary payments routed back to Pyongyang to circumvent sanctions. This highlights how AI is eroding existing barriers to sophisticated fraud.

Anthropic Responds: Detection, Prevention, and Defense

Anthropic asserts that its security measures successfully blocked many of these attacks by shutting down accounts and deploying advanced detection tools. The company has called for more industry-wide collaboration and robust defenses to counter the growing AI threat landscape.

Why This Matters Now

AI is no longer just an accessory in cybercrime, it is becoming the driver of attacks. With Claude and similar systems now capable of autonomous multi-stage assaults, the risk spectrum has expanded dramatically.

Security teams must evolve by investing in AI-based defense frameworks, real-time threat detection, and policy-level governance to stay ahead.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

